From Dads Lad to Langer Dan: Seeking value in the Festival Handicaps

Ultima Handicap Chase, Tuesday 2.50pm

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

There's a consensus that Derek Fox’s ride on Corach Rambler in the first of the handicaps last year, the Ultima Chase, was the best piece of horsemanship seen all week. Or All year for that matter. Fox brought the Lucinda Russell trained eight-year-old from dead last to clear first, weaving through the dense field to challenge between horses after the last and power up the hill to victory.

Corach defends his title on Tuesday and is near the head of the betting to deliver a second strike of lightening, but this is a difficult race to win twice. Only three hoses have achieved it, the last being the teak tough Un Temps Pour Tout in 2017. An additional seven pound since last year won’t help his cause either.

Our Power, fifth last year, reopposes. He too tried to come from off the pace last year too but ran out of gas and weakened close home. An experienced and robust chaser he has been through a series of trainers, starting with Christian Williams, then on to Alan King, Nigel Twiston Davies before settling with Sam Thomas, who seems to have mined another seam of improvement from the eight-year-old.

He's won both starts this season, valuable chases at Ascot and Kempton and the five-pound raise in his rating might not be enough to halt the recent winning streak.

Momentum is a powerful factor going into the festival. Both Sam Thomas and Our Power are enjoying plenty of it at present and could be heard to beat.

Winner: Our Power 16-1 Next Best: Threeunderfive 16-1

Boodles Fred Winter Hurdle, Tuesday 4.50pm

Gary Moore saddles lively contenders in many of the handicap races this week and Perseus Way is certainly one that catches the eye. The ‘Fred Winter’ was newly contrived to provide padding when the festival was extended to four days in 2005 and a ‘juvenile handicap hurdle’ is still an unwelcome addition for many of the true purists.

That said, when Willie Mullins managed to get Gaelic Warrior into the race last year it provided one of the main festival talking points. Sadly for Mullins and the army of punters who’d backed him fearlessly, he was mugged on the line by Brazil was a race that will long be remembered.

Perseus Way was beaten a length and a half by Joseph O’Brien’s Nusret in a trial at Kempton three weeks ago. The Irish top level juvenile hurdlers look much stronger than their English counterparts but in a race where luck, accurate jumping and the sharpness of the jockey’s elbow are often deciding factors anything can happen.

Perseus Way was badly hampered and then made two jumping errors when beaten by Nusret and with a little more luck Tuesday he can come good.

Winner: Perseus Way 10-1; Next Best: Sir Allen 7-1

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Wednesday, 2.50pm

The original HMS Seahorse was a frigate that saw action as a naval war ship in the fleet of Admiral Nelson. Paul Nolan’s promising young star of the same name is no slow boat either and has been prepared carefully for his bid for the Coral Cup on Wednesday. He would be a popular winner for the popular Wexford man who is currently on a well-timed run of good form.

Hms Seahorse is still only five and saw action here last year when he was fourth to Brazil before subsequently running a respectable but well-beaten third to Vauban in a Grade One Hurdle at Punchestown.

Gelded since, he reappeared for the first time since a summer flat campaign at Navan in late January to win a two-and a half-mile handicap hurdle snugly from the useful Felix Desjy. He should relish the extended distance and seems to like the course, the likely good going and the time of year. The British handicapper has seen fit to tax him an additional six pounds on his Irish rating but even off 143, he could have enough improvement to be a factor in a very competitive handicap. Commander of Fleet surprised in this race last year at 50/1 and the nautical trend could be continued by Hms Seahorse..

Winner: Hms Seahorse 10-1; Next Best: Run For Oscar 15-2

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final, Thursday 2.10pm

The Pertemps Hurdle is yet another contest that bothers the purists. There’s nothing wrong with a three-mile handicap hurdle per se, it’s the method of qualification for this week’s lucrative final that causes consternation.

Until this season qualification for Thursday’s race was based on finishing in the first half dozen in a myriad of qualifiers across Ireland and Britain and often the prime objective of some trainers seemed to be to qualify without endangering a handicap mark. Shrewd ante-post punters tended to ignore the finish of a qualifier and watched for something tenderly ridden into fifth or sixth place.

There’s less scope for these sorts of shenanigans this year as only four qualify from the heats and the likely favourites, Shoot First (Charles Byrnes) Thanksforthehelp (David Pipe) and Maxxum (Gordon Elliot) all won their trials convincingly and were penalised appropriately.

Perceval Legallois ran on into fourth behind Maxxum at Christmas and then easily justified favouritism next time out at the Dublin Racing Festival. This horse was only rated 119 when he began his season and he’s jumped twenty-one pounds since, confirming that when Gavin Cromwell finds the key to a young horse then improvement can be rapid and Perceval Legallois looks just the type.

Winner: Perceval Legallois 7-1; Next Best: Shoot First 7-2.

County Handicap Hurdle, Friday 2.10pm

Sharjah is an interesting entry and runs here in preference to another tilt at the Champion Hurdle where at nine years of age his best hope would be for some minor place money. His trainer Wille Mullins has form in winning the county hurdle with top class horses carrying welter burdens and nobody would begrudge the durable Sharjah an overdue festival win.

The County has long been a strong an indicator of future Grade One talent. State Man, the only realistic challenger to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle tomorrow, bolted up last year and victorious predecessors include horses of the calibre of Wicklow Brave, Arctic Fire, Spirit Leader, Thousand Stars and Rooster Booster.

Typically, the winner of this race should have at least 10-14Lbs in hand of their official rating. Dan Skelton has won this three times in the last six years with Superb Story, Mohoyaad and Ch’tibello and this time he relies on Pembroke. Twice a winner over hurdles he wasn’t disgraced in defeat to Rock My Way in a Grade Two at Cheltenham in January over two and a half-miles. Connections think enough of the winner to aim him at the Albert Barlett and Pembroke could run competitively with just ten stone seven on his back.

Winner: Pembroke 8-1; Next Best: Filey Bay 5-1.

Grand Annual Challenge Cup Chase, Wednesday, 4.50.

With a fair wind and a smidgeon of luck Willie Mullins could easily train ten or more winners this week. If he does it will be for a variety of owners of all shapes and sizes. At Closutton small owners and syndicates drink from the same trough as the wealthier operations such as Ricci, McManus and Donnelly.

This is the most robust counter argument to the ‘Willie is far too dominant’ brigade. When a stable establishes dominance in racing it is often based on the investment of a single or limited set of owners such as the current Coolmore arrangement at Ballydoyle, or Godolphin with several trainers through the years.

The Whitegrass Syndicate, mainly from Ferbane, Co.Offaly are an eclectic case in point. Their star turn Dads Lad has won six times already on the flat, hurdles and over fences. He even travelled to Cheltenham last October to win a competitive two-mile chase and the Grand Annual has been his target ever since. This race is always a helter-skelter affair, but if Dad’s Lad stays connected during the early argy-bargy he will be running on gamely up at the hill off his mark of 138. If he does win the owners' celebrations in the winner’s enclosure will be loud and unconstrained.

Winner: Dads Lad 14-1; Next Best: Third Time Lucki 11-1.

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, Friday 5.30.

If Dads Lad is to win the Grand Annual then he will need to overcome the Dan Skelton-trained Third Time Lucki. Skelton also saddles Langer Dan in his third attempt to win the concluding race on Friday, the Martin Pipe Hurdle and will be hoping that this time too it might be a case of third time lucky as Langer Dan has broken his heart twice already in this race.

He came to the last hurdle on the bridle two years ago but was outpaced up the hill by a then relatively unknown inmate from the Mullins' yard called Galopin Des Champs who has turned out to be half-decent.

He tried again last year and was backed into a short-priced 7-2 favourite but he only lasted as far the second hurdle when he was brought down in skirmish, although he gained compensation with an easy win at the Aintree meeting next time out. He been beaten in all three starts this season and his handicap rating has dropped three pounds to 142 as a result. This is a competitive weight for a horse that travels sweetly in fast-run races and if he returns to his best spring form and has some luck Skelton’s heart may finally be mended.

Winner: Langer Dan 7-1 Next Best: Spanish Harlem 5-1