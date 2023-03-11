The Martinstown Yankee: Four McManus horses to keep an eye on 

The influence of JP McManus on global horse racing stretches far and wide. Last weekend his Sandy Lane Hotel sponsored the richest horse race in the Carribean, The Barbados Gold Cup at the fabled Garrison Savannah racecourse in Bridgetown. This week, like Monty Python, he heads for the Cotswolds ‘for something completely different.’

The influence of JP McManus on the Cheltenham festival stretches far and wide too. At the confirmation stage last week, he had an astonishing 51 horses entered in 24 different races throughout the week. When the green and gold soldiers go to war the weapon of choice is a scattergun, not a rifle.

Many of JP’s runners loiter near the top of the betting yet none of them could reasonably be deemed a cast iron certainty. Jonbon spent most of the winter as odds-on favourite for the Arkle but with the emergence of El Fabiolo as a serious two-mile novice chaser and a lack-lustre performance in a two-horse match last time has caused confidence to weaken significantly.

So, he has drafted in some reinforcements to add more strength in depth to his festival raiding party and in a springtime shopping spree and spent heavily on some high-price and high-profile purchases. Among these are three oven-ready favourites - Impervious (Mare’s Novice Chase), A Dream to Share (Bumper) and Corbett’s Cross, (Albert Bartlett.)

When you throw McManus-sized numbers at a problem then solutions are bound to follow. The hard part of the puzzle is to work out just what these might be.

Gentleman De Mee (Champion Chase, Wednesday, 3.30, priced 8-1)

A very talented young chaser who hasn’t attracted the praise some of his performances have deserved. There are two main reasons for this. Firstly, he tends to run like that little girl in the nursery rhyme with a ‘curl upon her forehead.’ When he is good, he is very, very good but when he is bad, he is horrid. Secondly, he lives in the shadow of his brilliant and high-profile stablemate Energumene, last year’s champion and the long-time winter favourite for a repeat win on Wednesday.

There are several positive factors running in Gentleman de Mee’s favour this week, the time of year prominent among them. He seems to be a typical ‘spring’ horse; in two seasons as a chaser he hasn’t yet won a race before St Brigid’s Day falls - or lost one afterwards.

In his three races to Christmas this season the best he could do was a weak fourth place to Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek at Sandown but with the sun on his back at the DRF, he looked a transformed animal when he trounced his much-touted stablemate Blue Lord in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. Last season he was well beaten in his first couple of starts before running up a late season hattrick which included an easy win against Edwardstone at Aintree in April.

He jumps quick and accurately from the front and with question marks about the wellbeing and form of those ahead of him in the betting it should be in the thick of it when they reach the hill.

Zenta (Triumph Hurdle, Friday, 1.30, priced 16-1)

The Triumph Hurdle rarely throws up a future Champion Hurdle winner and the trend is unlikely to change this year. Last year’s winner, Vauban, comes up against the monster that is Constitution Hill and the potentially brilliant State Man. Despite this, the race retains interest as the premier juvenile contest of the year and Friday’s edition looks an exciting contest, with an Irish trained winner a probability. The first three in the betting, Lossiemouth, Blood Destiny and Gala Marceau are all handled by Willie Mullins, who also has Zenta entered for JP having earned her travel expenses with a win at Fairyhouse last month in her first outing since joining the yard.

Lossiemouth, like many juveniles before her, looked to be unbeatable until, of course, she was beaten at the DRF last month. In fairness she was incredibly unlucky that day when badly hampered three from home and was unable to make up the lost ground to stablemate Gala Marceau despite some enthusiastic assistance from Paul Townend. The exact level of his enthusiasm rattled her normally taciturn trainer who publicly fretted that her hard race in pursuit of a lost cause might negatively impact her Cheltenham chances.

Fourth favourite, Zenta is an unknown quantity for the green and gold team. Mullins immediately nominated her for the Triumph after her win saying that “If she just keeps her jumping together, she's going to win lots of prizes. She's one we have been looking forward to and she passed the test.”

A bullish comment on a filly her obviously thinks highly of.

So Scottish (Magners Plate Handicap Chase, Thursday, priced 4-1)

Emmet Mullins is fast becoming one of the more imaginative trainers of recent times. His creative placing strategies always seem to get his horses into the right races with the right weight and any runner of his in a handicap always cause punters to pause and think awhile. He also has a priceless knack to rapidly improve horses, Noble Yeats being the obvious example. Ninth here last year to Corach Rambler off 147 and a year later joint third favourite for the Gold Cup off 167.

JP McManus certainly has faith in the young Carlow man and has gone deep in his pockets since Christmas to buy three horses from the stable’s principal owner, Paul Byrne, who was recently described as the ‘shrewdest man in racing.’ Filey Bay and Corbetts Cottage are favourites for the County and Albert Bartlett Hurdles respectively and So Scottish occupies the same position in the Festival Plate on Thursday.

So Scottish looks to be a boilerplate Emmet Mullins ‘improvement project.’ He won a couple of novice chases at Carlisle and Tipperary in October before raising his game with a good second to the useful Boot Hill in a two-mile Ascot handicap in November.

He’s been ‘gifted’ an extra five pounds by the British handicapper which may be a blessing in disguise as it should guarantee he gets a run. The extra half mile should be ideal and still only six, he looks destined eventually end up in better races than this.

Musical Slave (Kim Muir Amateurs Handicap Chase (Thursday 5.30, priced, 20-1)

Musical Slave needs some horses ahead of him in the weights to drop out before he is guaranteed a run in the Kim Muir handicap chase, the concluding race on Thursday. Unlike So Scottish the Phillip Hobbs trained ten-year-old has been around the block a few times but still should have enough left in the tank to be competitive in the Kim Muir, a handicap chase confined to amateur jockeys over the Gold Cup distance of three-miles and two-furlongs.

Musical Slave has won seven of his twenty-five races to date, four of them chases including last time out when he beat Mister Mularkey a neck on good ground at Exeter. He goes into the race rated 135 which would give him a nice racing weight of eleven-four.

An old dog is often best for a hard road and although he’s not one of JP McManus’ flashier runners, such is his passion for national hunt racing that even a win in a relatively low-grade amateurs handicap chase will please him greatly.