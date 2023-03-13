Eight Cheltenham Festival duels not to be missed

El Fabiolo v Jonbon, Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Tuesday 2.10pm)

When Jonbon and El Fabiolo met over hurdles at Aintree last April they served up a cracker, Nicky Henderson’s charge coming out on top by a neck.

A first Grade One success for Jonbon brought down the curtain on a season in which he won four of his five starts, his sole reversal coming when no match for superstar stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

He may still have been feeling the effects of that Cheltenham effort at Aintree but, in victory, he showed he had grit as well as class.

As for El Fabiolo, the fact he was pitched into Grade One company on only his second start for Willie Mullins was a vote of confidence in itself and the horse didn’t disappoint, running a huge race in defeat.

Eleven months on, the pair meet again, defending unbeaten records over fences.

Jonbon has won all three of his starts over the bigger obstacles, though he made heavy weather of his victory over Calico, his sole rival, at Warwick on his most recent appearance.

In stark contrast, El Fabiolo was spectacularly impressive when running away with the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival a week earlier.

The expectation is Jonbon will perform to a far higher level than he did at Warwick but that may not be enough.

Constitution Hill v State Man, Unibet Champion Hurdle (Tuesday 3.30pm)

The odds suggest that Constitution Hill will destroy his Champion Hurdle rivals and while that’s a very real possibility, it’s by no means an inevitability.

In State Man, Constitution Hill faces a very credible opponent, a horse who would be a hot favourite for the day one feature in any normal year.

Last year’s County Hurdle winner has won his last four starts, all at Grade One level, and the ease with which he swatted Honeysuckle aside in the Irish Champion Hurdle was seriously impressive. He’ll obviously have to improve again if he is to trouble Constitution Hill but he may be able to do so.

That said, in the fullness of time we might look back at State Man and think how unlucky he was to be around at the same time as one of the greatest horses ever seen.

Despite the hype surrounding him, Constitution Hill has not yet achieved greatness and he will ultimately be judged by what he goes on to achieve over the next four of five years. A tough test awaits in the Champion Hurdle but the expectation is he’ll rise to the challenge.

Honeysuckle v Epatante, Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Tuesday 4.10pm)

The shadow cast by Constitution Hill is a lengthy one and the Mares’ Hurdle is set to benefit from those seeking to avoid the red-hot Champion Hurdle favourite.

Epatante has already twice been firmly put in her place by her stablemate this season and will instead bid for glory among her own sex this week.

However, swerving one rival who has proven superiority over her has put her on a collision course with another. Epatante finished third to Honeysuckle in the 2021 Champion Hurdle and, while she got significantly closer, Henry de Bromhead’s mare again came out on top last year.

The evidence of this season suggests neither mare is quite as good as they once were but both have still performed to a respectable level in defeat.

With the likes of Love Envoi, Brandy Love, and Queens Brook in opposition, this is far from a two-horse race but it’ll be fascinating to see if Epatante can at last get the better of Honeysuckle.

Energumene v Edwardstone, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wed, 3.30pm)

It’s probably a little insulting to Edituer Du Gite to bill the Champion Chase as a duel between reigning champion Energumene and last year’s Arkle hero Edwardstone.

After all, Gary Moore’s charge got the better of both when winning the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham in January. He showed a brilliant attitude that day too, digging deep when headed late on to get back up to beat Edwardstone by a head.

However, it was hard to escape the sense that the best horse on the day finished second and the expectation is the Alan King-trained nine-year-old will turn the tables on Edituer Du Gite in the rematch.

As for Energumene, it was difficult not to be disappointed with him as Willie Mullins’ charge was already beaten when blundering at the last. He’s clearly a high-class horse but last year’s Champion Chase fell apart and he may not be quite as good as previously thought.

He’ll need to improve significantly on the Clarence House run to retain his Champion Chase crown and, while that’s perfectly possible, the tactical make-up of this year’s race looks perfect for hold-up horse Edwardstone to come with one sweeping late run.

Blazing Khal v Teahupoo, Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Thursday 3.30pm)

The Stayers’ Hurdle market had already changed shape on numerous occasions through the season before Blazing Khal established himself as the one to beat when defying a 428-day absence to win the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan last month.

That was a seriously impressive training performance on the part of Charles Byrnes and Blazing Khal, a horse who won twice at Cheltenham as a novice, looks sure to run a big race.

However, this looks a deep contest and Teahupoo is an obvious danger. Gordon Elliott’s charge sprang a massive surprise when getting the better of Honeysuckle at Fairyhouse in December and relished the step up in trip to three miles when justifying cramped odds in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park last time out.

Conditions were testing that day and Teahupoo’s record shows he loves the mud so the lack of rain in the build-up to Cheltenham has to be a concern. But if he copes with conditions, he’s a big player.

Lossiemouth v Blood Destiny, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Friday 1.30pm)

Willie Mullins has won the Triumph Hurdle twice in the last three seasons and it’ll be a major shock if doesn’t again this year. Lossiemouth still heads the market despite her luckless defeat to stablemate Gala Marceau in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

With the focus on Lossiemouth, it’s possible Gala Marceau’s performance in victory was perhaps underestimated. However, she was no match for Lossiemouth when the pair clashed at Leopardstown over Christmas and that race is probably a more accurate guide to their respective abilities.

Blood Destiny looks a more credible threat. A five-length winner at Cork on his first start for Mullins, Blood Destiny was in a different league to his rivals when an 18-length winner at Fairyhouse in January.

Mullins rates him highly and opted to swerve the Dublin Racing Festival in order to ensure one of his Triumph contenders is fresh for the opening race on Gold Cup day. Lossiemouth may need to be at her best to stop him.

Galopin Des Champs v A Plus Tard, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday 3.30pm)

Translated from French, a plus tard means see you later and that’s exactly what the horse of the same name said to his rivals after jumping to the front at the last fence in the 2022 Gold Cup.

By the time he sprinted past the finishing post, he had put 15 lengths between himself and stablemate Minella Indo. It was an awesome performance by a quality horse but, like so many before him, life after winning the Gold Cup hasn’t been plain sailing for A Plus Tard.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge has only run once since and that wasn’t a pleasant experience for the horse or his connections as A Plus Tard was pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last November.

A late setback denied him the chance to bounce back in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown and the decision was then taken to go straight to the Gold Cup.

That was a puzzling call as it’s hard to think of a horse who has won a Gold Cup on the back of just one substandard run over the course of that season. Against that, Henry de Bromhead has saddled the first and second of the last two Gold Cups so he clearly knows better than most how best to prime a horse for the blue riband.

Galopin Des Champs was the unluckiest horse at last year’s Festival when falling with the Turners Novices’ Chase at his mercy. However, he has been a transformed character this season, and Willie Mullins has no doubt Galopin Des Champs will stay the marathon Cheltenham Gold Cup trip and the way he now settles will certainly give him every chance. He’s unquestionably the one to beat but we’re in for a hell of a Gold Cup if the best version of A Plus Tard turns up.

Allegorie De Vassy v Impervious, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Friday 4.50pm)

Willie Mullins has saddled the winner of both renewals of this Grade Two contest and will fancy his chances of completing his hat-trick courtesy of Allegorie De Vassy.

The six-year-old mare is unbeaten in two starts over fences this season, winning a Limerick Grade Two over Christmas by 19 lengths before landing a Thurles Grade Two by the same margin a month later. Her jumping wasn’t flawless on either occasion but she clearly has a serious engine and looks sure to run a huge race.

That said, Impervious looks a huge threat for Colm Murphy, a man best known for his Festival exploits with Brave Inca and Big Zeb. The Wexford handler quit the training game in 2016 but returned in 2019 and now has a horse that possesses the talent to give him a fifth Festival success.

Impervious began the season by winning at Wexford and built on that success when beating the JP McManus-owned Dinoblue in a Cork Grade Two.

McManus obviously liked what he saw that day as Impervious’ most recent run saw her sporting his famous green and gold silks. The result was the same though as she beat Journey With Me by half a length in a Punchestown Grade Three.

She looks a very real threat to Allegorie De Vassy.