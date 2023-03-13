Elliott doesn't take Mullins' dominance as a given. Why should anyone else?

Willie Mullins may well be responsible for half of the favourites of what ought to be the most competitive four days in National Hunt racing. There will be hiccups along the way and perhaps the week will come when it all goes pear-shaped for the team. But from this vantage point, everything is rosy in the Closutton garden as we look ahead to the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Twelve months ago, his tally for the four days, and just 28 races, reached an incredible 10 winners and there ought to be nothing but wholehearted admiration for another job well done. So why, then, does Mullins’ success always rise the issue of his dominance and the effect, commonly perceived as negative, that it is having on the sport.

It is curious that so many trainers try to convince us/themselves that this week is not the be all and end all, but that is disingenuous. For almost as long as the Festival has existed, and certainly for as long as it has attracted challengers from overseas, it is where owners and trainers wanted to succeed.

Mullins, who is the leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival and only 12 shy of bringing his tally to a scarcely believable 100 winners, has managed to work the meeting into his annual schedule, all the while having little impact on the remainder of his season.

The team starts a little later in the season than do others, but it hits stride in time to be a force at the Christmas and Dublin Racing Festivals, and then peaking at Cheltenham and all the while having enough in reserve to make the Punchestown festival a veritable celebration of Closutton’s success for the season.

That is the way it has been for some time and, when a formula works, there is little point in changing it.

Of course, it was not always this way. Mullins comes from racing stock and is bred for success in this field, but that amounts to very little if ambition does not exceed latent talent.

The first winner he saddled at the Festival - Tourist Attraction in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – was all of 28 years ago and it took him 12 years to reach double figures. It was 2009 before he had his first treble across the meeting and, of his 88 winners, 40 have been since the now 66-year-old turned 60. That is not what we might call a prodigy, nor an overnight success. It is the product of a perpetual desire to succeed and to get better.

In every generation, in almost every walk of life, there is a force which brings development to the next step. In National Hunt racing in my generation, that once was Martin Pipe, and now is Mullins. Through hard work, talent, and the assembly of personnel with the same vision and ambition, he has brought a professionalism previously unseen to his role and, consequently, the sport.

So, the question is not whether Willie Mullins’s dominance is bad for racing - rather whether trainers’ tendency towards thinking so is the real detriment.

One man undeterred is Gordon Elliott, who ought to be lauded for his drive to someday wrest the champion’s crown. To this point, his bid to overtake the perennial champion has been futile, but his challenge is not over. While he has not yet managed to take that crown, this week is one in which he has managed to be top dog.

Recent seasons have seen Mullins re-establish a clear dominance but, rather than being downcast, Elliott has taken a leaf out of Mullins’ book in order to be even more competitive.

At this meeting in 2022, he hit the crossbar far more often than the back of the net and that was a contributory factor in the changes implemented.

As Mullins has been doing successfully for years, Elliott left it a little later than usual to get his big guns to the track in a bid to be relevant all the way through this meeting and on to Punchestown. If the results of recent weeks are a reliable indicator, the plan appears to be coming along quite nicely.

This week, of course, will tell a lot. Numerically, he cannot compete with Mullins, and at this stage he does not appear to have the same quality of Grade One performers. Mighty Potter, Gerri Colombe, Conflated, Teahupoo and Three Card Brag might suggest otherwise, while Delta Work, Galvin, Imagine, Cool Survivor and many more form a formidable-looking team for the other races.

Whatever happens this week – and I expect it will be a big one for the team - you won’t hear Elliott denying the importance of Cheltenham or thinking about skipping it at any stage in the future. He knows its significance and is not shying away from it, just like he is not running from the challenge of one-day catching up with his relentlessly successful colleague.

With the not inconsiderable support of Henry de Bromhead, amongst many other talented trainers, the current cycle of success is very much on this side of the Irish Sea and, as those on top of the tree spur each other forward, the onus is on the home team to find that desire to compete, not to turn their back on the greatest four days National Hunt racing has to offer.