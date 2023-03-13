Whipping up a storm

Had you conducted a straw poll of the Irish legions marching into Prestbury Park this time last year, not too many would have been able to tell you much about the young Irish amateur jockey, Michael O’Sullivan.

Twelve months later and the 22-year-old from Lombardstown is a dual Grade One winner courtesy of a pair of horses that could well double his tally, as well as their own, at the Cheltenham crucible.

It would be the latest chapter of a tremendous family story at the carnival of jumps racing that goes back to his father, William booting home Lovely Citizen, trained by William’s brother Eugene, to win the Foxhunter Chase.

Twenty-nine years later, Michael and his brother Alan, himself a talented amateur, led their first cousin Maxine in after she had given It Came To Pass a brilliant ride to take the spoils in the same race. Once more it was Uncle Eugene who was the winning trainer, as well as father of the successful rider.

Michael has won around the notoriously tricky track himself, his strength and five-pound claim proving decisive in urging Contrapposto to a head triumph for Dick Donohue in a novices’ handicap hurdle last October.

This will be different but O’Sullivan takes a measured approach to the whirlwind of what has unfolded and the extent of what is to come. It is, he says, a family trait.

“Our family, we wouldn’t be over-exuberant,” he details with what we think is a touch of under-statement. “They’re a country farming family and they all work hard. So there’s no one coming up telling me how great I am or anything like that but they are happy for me and very supportive and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

He has heard all the stories of 1991 and was thrilled to have travelled over with Maxine in 2020, with Alan having ridden the It Came To Pass out in the days before.

Ironically, his first-ever ride for owner Barry Connell was on Timewaitsfornoone in a Dromohane Open in April 2019. He had to settle for second – behind Maxine and It Came To Pass.

When he saw Marine Nationale entered in a Punchestown bumper at the end of May last year, he rang up Connell, who had now taken out a licence to train his own horses.

Connell has declared himself “blown away” by what both horse and rider did that day. He asked O’Sullivan to start coming into Boherbaun Stables three mornings a week to go with the two he spends at Willie Mullins’ and once he turned professional, offered him the job of riding all his horses. The faith has been vindicated with a steady flow of winners from a number of different sources.

“You don’t get much time to reflect in racing. I’ve been flat out since I turned professional. I haven’t had a day off really.

“I couldn’t have predicted or hoped for it to go as well as it has so far. I’m very lucky to have come across two Grade 1 horses and I’m getting lots of support from plenty of people. I’ve been lucky enough to take my chances and hopefully we’ll be able to take a few more this week.”

O’Sullivan had a solid grounding through the points fields. He has had more than 300 rides and 34 winners, bagging the champion novice title while at UCD on his way to getting an honours Ag Science degree last May – a period during which he rode out at Gordon Elliott’s.

He’d have liked to have hit 50 before making the leap but the three broken collarbones and two surgeries that went with them, a broken wrist and a few other bumps and bruises slowing him down a bit.

He’s made up for it in the paid ranks though.

“When I was riding in point-to-points I took it very seriously. I was always professional about my business. I did a decent Leaving Cert and was encouraged to go to college by my family and I’m glad they did because it definitely will stand to me. It was good experience, I matured, and it didn’t affect my racing too much.

“I was getting on well as an amateur over the summer so it was a hard decision but it had always been at the back of my mind and it was just a matter of making that call at the end of the day.”

Marine Nationale is strongly fancied for the Supreme Novices’ as a result of the impression he created in maintaining an unbeaten record from four outings right through to the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse at the beginning of December.

Connell praised his rider’s calmness faced with numerous setbacks in the race but O’Sullivan politely demurs.

“He said that and a lot people said things went wrong but I think things went fairly smoothly. There was only one little thing went wrong – well, if you include the mistake at the last, two things, with the horses coming back on me down the back. But it could have gone a lot worse. It could very easily have been that I wasn’t able to get around the two horses that came back, and I did without breaking stride.

“I got to the last upsides so I couldn’t have asked for it to go much better going around the inside.”

Marine Nationale’s determination and the speed on unsuitably testing going were as notable as O’Sullivan not panicking even after the mistake.

“He’s got the gears. He’s a pleasure to ride. He’ll be better on better ground. He shocked us all with what he did in the Royal Bond on that ground so hopefully we’ll get nicer ground this week.”

Good Land was an impressive winner of the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and as a result, is many people’s idea as the one to beat in the Ballymore on Wednesday.

“He’s done nothing wrong to date. He’s very solid. He’s won a Grade 1. He jumps and he stays galloping. He’s a fine, big horse, a very good-looking horse. He’s a good attitude. Hopefully he will go on to be a Cheltenham Festival winner at some time. If it’s not this time, I’m sure he will in the future. He’s a big chaser in the making.”

The one potential fly in the ointment is the new whip regulations recently introduced in Britain. As we speak, O’Sullivan is on his way to a tutorial being given by BHA officials to Irish jockeys.

“I’ve been practising a small bit with it all right, practising more with the back hand. The shoulder height isn’t an issue for me. I’m tall and have long arms, so I think I’m okay in terms of back hand and shoulder height.

“But the count (for seven strikes compared eight in Ireland) is a worry. You could get carried away at Cheltenham easy I’d say if you’re fighting out a finish so that’s something to bear in mind. I think if you get four days you’re missing Easter so it’s important not to get carried away.

“It’s very easy to sit in the stand and say they should be counting but it’s a very hard thing to do when you’re on a horse and you’ve a million other things going on in your mind. It’s going to be tricky but hopefully we don’t have any problems with it.”