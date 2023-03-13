How well do you know your Cheltenham Festival history?

LAST YEAR’S FESTIVAL

1. Henry de Bromhead won the Gold Cup for the second year in a row thanks to A Plus Tard, but how many other winners did he have at the Festival?

2. Which stablemate ruined Tiger Roll’s retirement party by edging out the Festival favourite in a thrilling finish to the cross-country chase?

3. How many odds-on winners were there at the 2022 Festival?

4. Name the Dan Skelton-trained chaser that finished third in last year’s Gold Cup?

5. What was the longest-priced winner at the 2022 Festival?

RECENT YEARS

6. Ireland have dominated the Cheltenham Festival of late, but what was the last UK-trained winner of the Gold Cup?

7. Ruby Walsh has ridden more winners than any other jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, but what was the last of his 59 winners?

8. Charles Byrnes’ Blazing Khal is a leading fancy for this year’s Stayers’ Hurdle, but who landed the top-prize for the trainer 10 years ago in 2013?

9. Allaho misses out on his chance to land a third Ryanair Chase through injury, but which other horse has also won the Grade One chase twice?

10. The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle is one of the more recent additions to the Cheltenham Festival, but which trainer has won it the most in its short lifespan?

GOING FOR GOLD

11. Who was the owner of the five-time Gold Cup winner Golden Miller?

12. How many horses have won the blue riband three or more times?

13. What was the name of the Arthur Stephenson-trained nine-year-old who triumphed for the north in 1987?

14. Who landed a famous Gold Cup win for France in 1994?

15. Which famous chaser had to settle for second behind the legendary Dawn Run in 1986?

HENDERSON’S HEROES

16. Nicky Henderson has trained 72 Cheltenham Festival winners, but what was the first?

17. Which Cold Feet actor owned Henderson’s Ryanair Chase champion Riverside Theatre?

18. Which 40-1 shot completed Henderson’s famous four-timer on the Wednesday of the 2012 Festival?

19. Which Cheltenham Festival race has Henderson won the most?

20. Who is Henderson’s only winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle?

PICK ‘ N’ MIX

21. Which Cheltenham Festival and Grand National-winning trainer steered subsequent Gold Cup runner-up Sir Des Champs to victory in the 2011 Martin Pipe?

22. Davy Russell is set for one last hurrah at Prestbury Park, but which Grade One chase has he had the most success in over the years at the meeting?

23. Which TV pundit was unshipped from Oscar Delta when poised to win the Foxhunter Chase in 2013?

24. Gordon Elliott has saddled 34 Cheltenham Festival winners, but what was his first?

25. Which two jockeys, and future in-laws, fought out the finish of the 2010 National Hunt Chase aboard Poker De Sivola and Becauseicouldntsee respectively?

ANSWERS

1. Two - Honeysuckle and Bob Olinger; 2. Delta Work; 3. Three - Honeysuckle, Sir Gerhard and Allaho; 4. Protektorat; 5. Commander Of Fleet - 50-1, Coral Cup; 6. Native River; 7. Klassical Dream, Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2019; 8. Solwhit; 9. Albertas Run; 10. Willie Mullins (four) - Sir Des Champs (2011), Don Poli (2014), Killultagh Vic (2015) and Galopin Des Champs (2021) 11. Dorothy Paget; 12. Four - Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate; 13. The Thinker; 14. The Fellow; 15. Wayward Lad; 16. See You Then (Champion Hurdle, 1985); 17. Jimmy Nesbitt; 18. Une Artiste (Fred Winter) 19. Champion Hurdle - eight times; 20. Bobs Worth (2011); 21. Emmet Mullins; 22. Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Registered As The Broadway Novices' Chase) - three victories aboard Weapons Amnesty, Lord Windermere and Presenting Percy; 23. Jane Mangan; 24. Chicago Grey (National Hunt Chase, 2011) 25. Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry.