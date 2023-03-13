Man of the century: Mullins still feeling pure pressure of Cheltenham week 

PERFECTION may be an unattainable ideal but the quest for it is what drives life’s most successful people. That’s certainly the case with Willie Mullins.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

In 2018, Mullins surpassed Nicky Henderson as the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history when Laurina cruised to victory in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Her success was one of seven wins at that year’s Festival, one short of his 2015 tally of eight.

Another magnificent seven followed in 2020 when Al Boum Photo’s second Gold Cup win capped a staggering 2,196-1 final-day four-timer.

And then there was last year when a 1,518-1 five-timer on Gold Cup day saw Mullins end the week with a record 10 winners.

A perfect 10? Not for Mullins.

For one thing, the Gold Cup, the race that matters most in the week that matters most to jumps racing folk, was not one of his five wins.

For another, Mullins has identified a recent trend he can’t easily explain.

“In the last few years, we haven’t any results the first and second day, they’ve been few and far between for some reason,” he says.

“We used to have it the other way around and we’re wondering why. Maybe it’s the type of horse we’re buying. Maybe it’s suiting the races on the third and fourth day.

“There are other factors we want to look at. We want to see if it’s going to be the norm because we’ve changed the way we do things. With the team being much bigger going over, we’ve had to change and we’re getting results the second two days. We don’t know if that’s the horses or whether it’s what we’re doing. We’ll see. It’ll iron itself out over the years.”

The 2017 Festival stands out as the most dramatic example of the second half trumping the first.

At the half-point that year, Team Closutton had yet to get off the mark, a state of affairs that sparked fears that all was not well in the yard. A day three four-timer swiftly killed that debate and a last-day double ensured the week ended far more positively than appeared likely after 14 races.

It was a similar tale in 2020 when Mullins had to wait until the Champion Bumper, the last race of day two, to get off the mark. “A goal on the stroke of half-time,” was Mullins’ relieved assessment after Ferny Hollow’s victory. Six further ‘goals’ came in the second half.

Six was again the magic second-half number last year but four winners from the first two days was far from shabby.

Mullins’ problem, if it is a problem at all, is undeniably a first world one.

Every jumps trainer craves a winner or two at the Festival. How they come by it or what part of the week it comes in doesn’t matter. Mullins is in a different place though. Not that he plans to alter his approach.

Although…

“No, it’s too big an operation to change,” he explains. “We haven’t planned to do it. We’ve a few nice horses the first two days this year. If they don’t operate, then we might have to think about it.”

Mullins’ current Festival winners total stands at 88 and it speaks volumes about the strength of the class of 2023 that he’s as short as 3-1 to break through the century mark this week.

“It’s gobsmacking to me,” Mullins says of his current tally. “I’m always afraid to count as it could be the last one you’re counting but there’s hope that we have a team good enough to add a few more.

“I’m just more than delighted (to win so many races). I’d have never dreamt, I mean who could have dreamt that could happen? It’s just happened.

“I go over there every year hoping we can wash our face. We do bring a good team but people over there are expecting us to have eight or 10 winners. I’m hoping we go over and get a winner the first day and then see what happens after that.

“Someone said we have 10 or 12 favourites. At least half of those, if not more, are going to be beaten, so you’re down straight away.”

For most of us, Cheltenham is pure pleasure. For Mullins, Cheltenham is pure pressure.

“I don’t enjoy it,” he admits. “I usually just go down to our hotel afterwards and we eat on our own. One time we used to enjoy it, but then we had less runners — you might be bringing over one or two runners and you could enjoy it with all your pals.

“I find I enjoy after Cheltenham if we have a good time, but obviously you’re up to 90 with all the following day’s runners and a few days before it too. There’s a few last-minute decisions as usual. Once all the declarations are made, the die is cast. So you enjoy it a bit more. You hope the results come.”

Sending a team of around 60 high-class horses to the Cotswolds helps in the pursuit of results but managing everything is a huge logistical operation.

“I hate counting them until someone says that we have ‘this many to load up in the lorry, we’re going to need so many lorries’. Normally we bring 10 or 11 in a lorry but they travel business class for Cheltenham, there’ll only be six or seven in a lorry to give them more air and more room. Normally we send 60-plus and you run somewhere around 58, 59, 60 or 61.

“The whole thing has changed completely now. We used to fly them over, it was hugely expensive. Then the ferries got better and we started sending them by ferry and roads got better so the whole scenario has changed for Irish trainers. It’s not as expensive now to send them and I think people are not as afraid to take their horse to England, not only me but I’m talking about a lot of the smaller trainers. They say: ‘We have one so let’s go for it’. Before hand people wouldn’t have looked at Cheltenham they’d have looked at Fairyhouse and Punchestown.”

THE evolution of the sport fascinates Mullins. He appreciates his good fortune to have been born in an era that has provided the opportunity to excel.

“We have a picture inside in the kitchen of the statistics back in I think ’79 and I showed it to Patrick and he looked at it and went: ‘Jesus!’ Racing was so small. The leading owner had about three winners, Michael Smurfit. The leading trainer had about two or three winners and the jockeys, their numbers were so small and to me that’s wonderful the way (it has grown). HRI deserve huge credit for expanding the whole thing, with government support. I’m lucky enough that I was born in this time.

“I was thinking about it the other day. My father was a brilliant trainer, I thought, but the opportunity wasn’t there for people like him. Tom Dreaper was a brilliant trainer. But they only trained handfuls of horses because there wasn’t the opportunity, there wasn’t the prize money. Just reflecting on the whole thing I said: Whatever we do, a lot of it is the fact that we have the opportunity to do it. I’m sure if the game gets bigger, someone else will get bigger and we would as well. But I just hit on it at the right time.”

That he did. And has he made the most of his good luck. This year’s Festival could be his finest yet. A dozen winners to bring up his century?

Would you put it past him?