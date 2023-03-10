Rachael Blackmore booked for Bad in Boodles

Ben Pauling has booked Rachael Blackmore to ride his new recruit Bad in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

A winner last time out in France, Pauling took over his training in December but decided to keep his powder dry having been allotted an opening mark of 126.

With Kielan Woods currently sidelined and Luca Morgan pencilled in partner stablemate Samuel Spade, Pauling wasted no time in snapping up the services of Blackmore, who is of course no stranger to success at the meeting in the past couple of seasons.

"I've had Bad since December and he is a horse who I thought was going to get a higher mark than he possibly did coming over from France, so I decided that we would keep him under wraps until this point," said Pauling.

"There's no two ways about it, a 22-runner handicap on likely soft ground is no easy first assignment — but he seems a very straightforward horse with a good attitude and he jumps well, I'm looking forward to it.

"We've booked Rachael as I think Nico (De Boinville) will end up riding the (Nicky) Henderson horse (Arclight) so I thought we'd better try and get somebody to replace him because Kielan Woods is injured and Luca Morgan is going to ride Samuel Spade.

"Samuel Spade has done absolutely nothing wrong. The only time he got beat he was trying to give Perseus Way 8lb and he's now rated 132 and we're off 126 so he's got to give us 6lb this time. We only got beat three lengths so it's quite a big swing.

"I think he'll be well suited by the track and he handles soft ground so he goes there with just as good a chance as anything I think."

Meanwhile, Churchstonewarrior will head into the unknown when he runs in the Wellchild National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The lightly-raced eight-year-old, who has had just four starts over fences, was runner-up to Gaillard Du Mesnil in a three-mile Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas before going one better in the Grade Two Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan last month.

Jonathan Sweeney's stable star is poised to take on the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil once more at the Festival, with connections hoping to find improvement over three miles and six furlongs after being beaten seven and a half lengths in their last meeting.

"I was very happy with his last run, couldn't be happier. I'm looking forward to going now," said Sweeney.

"The form of his race at Navan looks good. Three-mile-six is an unknown, but you'd imagine he's the type of a horse who will handle that sort of distance.

"He jumped a little right on occasion last time, but I don't think that will be an issue."

Though his last run was his sole success over fences to date, Churchstonewarrior has not yet finished outside the first two and is a general 6-1 chance to claim Festival glory, with amateur rider James Hannon taking over in the saddle from Aidan Coleman.

"You would just be hoping the ground was safe. I'd have thought there would be a better chance (of softer ground) on the first day," Sweeney added.

"You would not be confident — not at Cheltenham — you'd be just hoping for things to go right and that he'll run his race."

Churchstonewarrior also holds an entry in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on April 10.

Sweeney said: "He is entered in the Irish National but we will take it one day at a time. If we get to Cheltenham, we'll have to see how things go and how we come out of it."