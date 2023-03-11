Weekend Irish tips: Raglan Road can give punters perfect start at Gowran Park

Four meetings across a busy weekend but Raglan Road, who runs in the opener at Gowran Park, the first division of the Goresbridge Maiden Hurdle, can get punters off to a perfect start.

The Soldier Of Fortune gelding made his debut on St Stephen’s Day in Limerick and, while a relatively unconsidered 33-1 chance, he was making steady late progress until falling at the second-last in a race won by Foxy Girl.

The runner-up, In Excess, gave the form some substance by running away with a maiden on his next outing and, as this looks a less-demanding contest, the selection ought to be hard to beat if putting in a clear round.

In the €45,000 Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase, Grange Walk can carry top weight to victory. His trainer, John Ryan, is going through a lean spell but in recent weeks there have been some encouraging signs that a return to form is imminent.

On the selection’s most recent outing, he was still in with every chance until falling at the second-last in a competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival. This is a slightly easier assignment and if he is none the worse for that spill, this classy performer will go very close. The hat-trick-seeking Whiskeywealth also holds leading claims.

Navan was unfit for racing on Friday, but should it pass Saturday morning’s inspection, Senior Chief is worth siding with in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle. While Landrake sets a decent standard, he is off since a fall at this venue seven weeks ago and it would be understandable were he to need this outing.

Senior Chief, on the other hand, won his maiden less than three weeks ago and while he was quite green in the closing stages, he won with something in hand and remains open to plenty of improvement. He is a fine prospect and can take this at the expense of Landrake and Paul Marvel.

On Sunday’s card in Limerick, the Grade Three Irish Wire Products Irish EBF Shannon Spray Mares’ Novice Hurdle is the feature and Harmonya Maker should be given a chance to make amends for her early mishap when sent off favourite for a listed race in Punchestown.

On that occasion, she went in chase of early leader Kilbree Warrior but unshipped her rider at the second. It’s impossible to know what might have happened that day but prior to that she was most impressive at Fairyhouse and if she runs to that form, she will be hard to beat.

In the bumper, Special Cadeau can get back on track. A bumper winner at Huntingdon, when trained by Pam Sly, he finished a fine third to Fascile Mode on his debut for Willie Mullins but was not himself when last of eight in a Grade Two at the Dublin Racing Festival. Given more than a month since that run, he remains a bright prospect and can prove so by accounting for Teuchters Glory and Lucky Lyreen.

In Naas, Hands Of Gold can complete a hat-trick over hurdles by taking the Bar One Racing Mobile Betting At Cheltenham Handicap Hurdle. While his two wins were in auction races, he has the size and scope to make further progress. This is certainly his toughest task to date in handicaps but a mark of 128 looks to be within his capabilities, and he can continue his winning run at the expense of top-weight Cash Back.