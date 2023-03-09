Night and Day ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Trained by Willie Mullins, the six-year-old has only been seen fleetingly but created a huge impression.
Night and Day ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Night And Day and Stephanie Beaucop pictured ahead of morning exercise last month. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 14:03
PA

Night And Day, a leading fancy for the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next week, has been ruled out with injury.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old has only been seen fleetingly but created a huge impression.

Having made her debut for new connections in a Grade One at Fairyhouse in April when she finished down the field, she was off the track for 275 days before reappearing at Clonmel.

Sent into the lead by the second flight, she gradually drew further and further clear on her way to winning by 22 lengths.

Night And Day had been third favourite with the bookmakers for the Grade Two, registered as the Dawn Run Novices' Hurdle, next Thursday.

Munir tweeted: "Sad to report that Night And Day has unfortunately suffered a setback and will miss this year's Cheltenham Festival. We look forward to her going back into full training next season."

More in this section

Cheltenham Races Cheltenham expect 'lovely jumping ground' for  Festival
Nicky Henderson Stable Visit - Seven Barrows Epatante and Theatre Glory added to Mares' Hurdle field
The Big Dog impresses Fahey with racecourse school The Big Dog impresses Fahey with racecourse school
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>Constitution Hill will be a red-hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record under rules to six in the Festival's day one feature. Picture: Egerton/PA</p>

Constitution Hill heads 12 Champion Hurdle confirmations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd