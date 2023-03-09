Night and Day ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Night And Day, a leading fancy for the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next week, has been ruled out with injury.

Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old has only been seen fleetingly but created a huge impression.