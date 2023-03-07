The Big Dog impresses Fahey with racecourse school

Trainer Peter Fahey could bring star to Aintree Grand National after Navan outing
The Big Dog impresses Fahey with racecourse school

The Big Dog and Keith Donoghue win the Bar One racing Troytown Handicap Steeplechase at Navan last November. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 18:30
Adam Morgan

The Big Dog is firmly on course for the Randox Grand National on April 15 following a successful racecourse schooling session at Navan.

Aintree has been the plan for Peter Fahey's charge since winning both the Munster National and Troytown Handicap Chase in the early part of the season and he continued his fine campaign by putting in a respectable performance in the Welsh National at Christmas, finishing third with the burden of top weight.

Handed a Grade One assignment in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, the 10-year-old was in the process of running arguably a career best when taking a fall at the second last.

Given a clean bill of health in the aftermath of his Leopardstown outing, The Big Dog is now deep into his preparation for the Merseyside marathon, where he has a mark of 160 and set to carry 11st 5lb.

A schooling session in the hands of Keith Donoghue on Sunday left Fahey delighted and he confirmed it is "all systems go" for Liverpool, with The Big Dog is a general 25-1 for Grand National glory.

He said: "He's good and has actually just had a racecourse school - he went two miles over fences at Navan on Sunday and he jumped very well.

"Keith Donoghue rode him and he was thrilled with him. He will ride him at Aintree for us.

"It is all systems go for the National now with him. I'm delighted with how he is, he came out of his last race really well and he put in a very good schooling session yesterday."

More in this section

Colm Hand on Captain CJ and Paddy O’Hanlon on Lord Lariat lead Dermot McLoughlin’s string of horse to the gallops 7/3/2023 Irish National bid not ruled out for Lord Lariat
BoyleSports Cheltenham Preview in aid of SVP Zoffany Bay giving Peter Fahey chance of Imperial Cup defence
Ga Law File Photo Jamie Snowden admits Ryanair would be 'sensible' shout for Ga Law
<p>Colonel Mustard: Finished third in County Hurdle last year. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Fowler hoping Colonel Mustard can make festival date

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd