Cheekpieces back on Noble Yeats for Gold Cup challenge

Noble Yeats will have the headgear that served him so well at Aintree reapplied when he goes for glory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old sported cheekpieces for the first time in the Randox Grand National, racing to a famous success under amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen.

He has not worn them since, but they will be back on for the big race on March 17 — a contest Noble Yeats will arrive at on the back of an encouraging third in the Cotswold Chase last time out.

Mullins said: "We couldn't be happier with him. He's been in great form since the Cotswold Chase and we're just hoping we get a clean run with him between now and Gold Cup day.

"I suppose the cheekpieces made a big difference for him last year (in the National), so we're hoping for a repeat event. Ground-wise I suppose we're quite laid back and we'll take what we're given. I think a proper Gold Cup test will play to his strengths.

"Obviously he's going to have to step forward from his last run, but it's something he's been able to do in the past and hopefully we can repeat it."

Meanwhile, Cheltenham officials are concerned about the grass growth on the New course ahead of the Festival.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin said the dry, cold spell, which has seen just 10 millimetres of rain fall since the Trials day meeting at the end of January, has meant getting the ground ready for the four-day spectacular has been "a real challenge".

Officials have laid down fleece on the New course to encourage grass growth and have been irrigating the track with temperatures set to drop over the next few days.

Pullin said: "It's been a tricky period. It has been a real challenge. We haven't had any significant rain since January 15. We have had 10mm since the 15th. In the corresponding period last year we'd had 58mm.

"We commenced watering the week beginning February 13.

"We wanted to start irrigating for two reasons, firstly to help with grass growth and recovery and to get ahead of the game a little bit as far as going is concerned in case we came into a cold snap, which now looks as though it will materialise.

"We are heading into a cold spell over the next 24 to 48 hours. Indications are for wintry showers early next week and cold temperatures overnight. But most forecasts suggest we should be out of the cold spell by next weekend and hopefully warming up."

He added: "We have put fleece covers down on the New course, which we raced on (both) New Year's Day and Trials day, to encourage grass growth.

"It is not in as good a shape as we would like going into the Festival from a grass cover point of view.

"We have got the fleece down and have had it in other areas and the germination sheets as well.

"We just haven't had weather conditions conducive to recovery. It has just meant that the grass cover is not where we'd like it to be. It is a symptom of temperatures not being where they would ordinarily be.

"We have had more nights below zero than last year and it has just proved a challenge to get that recovery there.

"We have a combination of good, good to soft ground now. It is pretty consistent across both courses. We have managed to get the same irrigation onto the cross-country as well, so we are in good shape in the cross-country course as well."