Clonmel tips: Step up in trip ideal for Trust Me Nate

Modest fare as the focus is very much on the Cheltenham Festival but Gordon Elliott’s team appears to be hitting top form at the right time and he can add another to his domestic tally by taking Thursday afternoon’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle with Trust Me Nate.

The gelding cut little ice in bumpers but showed a little more on his hurdling debut in December. On the back of that, he was a leading fancy in a modest-looking maiden at Limerick and ran a fine race to finish runner-up to Paul Marvel, the pair a long way clear of the remainder.

That was certainly another step in the right direction and Thursday’s longer trip looks ideal for the improving five-year-old. With plenty more to come, he can get off the mark at the expense of Ik’s Man, who was disappointing last time out, at Gowran, but ran well in his two previous outings over hurdles, particularly when runner-up to Alpesh Amin at Limerick’s Christmas festival.

The opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, looks competitive but it is worth taking a chance on My Design taking to this discipline. A lightly-raced sort who was a winner on her only outing in a point-to-point, she won a mares’ maiden in January of last year before finishing a close third in a listed race.

She has since joined Declan Queally and in four starts for him, she has been quite highly tried. Last time out, she made much of the running in a race won by Queens Brook and while she was passed and in trouble quite a way out, she stuck to her task well. This is a distinct drop in class from her last three runs and if she takes to the larger obstacles, which she should, she could take quite a bit of catching.

Pont Aval may pose the greatest threat. She ran reasonably when runner-up to stablemate Instit on her most recent start and a little step up on that effort would put her in the picture in this company. Butterflyvespiere looked promising in 2021 but is returning from 529 days on the sideline. Her strength in the market is worth noting.