Queens Brook gets the better of Brandy Love at Punchestown

A creditable second to Marie's Rock in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle last year, the Gordon Elliott-trained Queens Brook proved herself on course for another crack at the Cheltenham Grade One when landing the Grade Three Racing TV Quevega Mares Hurdle in Punchestown.

Backed into 11-8 favouritism, in opposition to the Willie Mullins-trained seasonal debutante Brandy Love, Queens Brook tracked the front-running My Design, jumped past the leader at the second last flight, and appeared to have the measure of Brandy Love when that rival made a mistake at the final flight.

Queens Brook stayed on stoutly to triumph by four and a half lengths, with Anna Bunina getting up late to snatch the runner-up berth from Brandy Love.

In the absence of Elliott, winning jockey Jordan Gainford said: “She’s a very good mare and her form is rock-solid. She enjoyed it out there.

“She jumped well and I was happy to take a lead for as long as I could. She picked up very well from the turn into the straight and won well. And this should leave her spot-on for Cheltenham. She’s such a consistent mare and is there for you every day.”

The first three home will all be Cheltenham-bound, with Queens Brook and Brandy Love set to renew rivalry in the Mares’ Hurdle while Anna Bunina has a choice of engagements, including handicaps.

Willie Mullins declared himself satisfied with Brandy Love's first run of the season.

“I’m very happy with her. She has improved since last year and needed the run. Paul (Townend) says she’ll come on a lot from the run.”

Harry Swan, who rode out his 7lb claim on board the exciting Brighterdaysahead at Gowran Park on Saturday, registered his first success as a 5lb claimer when Speculatrix, also owned by Gigginstown House Stud, landed the four-year-old bumper, justifying 4-6 favouritism and completing a double for Elliott.

“She’s a nice filly, one for the future, and quickened up nicely but she didn’t enjoy the tacky ground,” said Swan.

Owner/trainer Barry Connell was a happy man after Nine Graces got the better of favourite Law Ella in the Racing TV Mares Maiden Hurdle.

“The obstacles make all the difference to her,” Connell said. “She’s very good to jump, very aggressive. I had no great expectations coming here and I’m not getting carried away — she was getting 8lb from the runner-up.

"She should get a mark now and we might look at a novice handicap at Fairyhouse or here and, if she keeps improving, we might go try the mares’ route. She could be a graded mare over fences.”

There was drama in the opening Racing TV Maiden Hurdle as 6-4 favourite I Am Fortunata (Sam Ewing), bowling along in front, hung left and ran out after the fifth flight, leaving his two market rivals to fight out the finish, with Soldier Solid, bred, owned, and trained by Pat Flynn, prevailing by a half-length over Fameaftertheglory.

The INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle produced a shock as the James Fahey-trained 66-1 shot Connors Cross made virtually all under in-form 7lb claimer Aidan Kelly, being left clear when challenging favourite Faulty slipped up on the home-turn and staying on to beat Easy Fella.

“His jumping let him down in his only point-to-point and he struck into himself in Naas the last day,” explained trainer Fahey. “But he’s a very nice horse, with a good pedigree (he’s a half-brother to Roseys Hollow) and is for sale. He’s learning the whole time and will be better when he switches off a bit and learns to relax.”

Brendan Walsh saddled his second winner since taking over the licence from his father John Joe when 4-1 favourite Rochestown (Ambrose McCurtin) prevailed over Chelseas Friend and Costanuci in a three-way photo finish to the first division of the 80-95 handicap hurdle.

The second division went to 5-4 favourite The Connector, trained by Michael Hourigan for JP McManus.