Thurles tips: Sa Fureur can strike for Gordon Elliott

On Thursday afternoon in Thurles, Sa Fureur can give trainer Gordon Elliott a third consecutive win in the feature race, the Grade Three Markaye Contracts Ltd Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle.

Having taken the 2022 running with The Goffer and the 2021 renewal with Grand Paradis, Elliott relies on this lightly-raced six-year-old and this race looks an ideal stepping stone for his progressive sort.

Beaten on both outings in bumpers and on debut over hurdles, he made the breakthrough on his first start of the year and followed up in a rated novice hurdle at Punchestown, where he rallied to beat Le Malmason.

He idled a bit that day but found plenty when necessary and won with more in hand than the half-length distance might suggest. There is more to come from him, and he can continue his winning run at the expense of Rexem, who looked smart last season but is yet to follow through on that promise. Ifiwerearichman can improve on previous form and has strong place claims.

The opener, the listed Carey Glass Irish EBF Colreevy Mares’ Novice Chase, is a fascinating contest, from which Instit can emerge victorious.

Willie Mullins’ runner is 2lbs worse off at the weights and has six lengths to find with Telmesomethinggirl on their Naas meeting but the combination of better ground and the fact she is three years her old rival’s junior, and open to more improvement, can swing the verdict in her favour.

After that defeat in Naas, she went to Fairyhouse and readily accounted for stablemate Pont Aval. That was certainly a step in the right direction and while there is room for improvement in her jumping, she remains full of potential.

Telmesomethinggirl is the obvious danger, while Darrens Hope has a recent Grade Two to her name but may struggle to concede weight to all of her rivals. In a good race, Brides Hill is also worth considering. Since her fall on her chasing debut, she has run three times in races she probably couldn’t win and been placed each time. With a good round of jumping, she will also go well.

The INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle is another interesting race, and it may be worth taking a chance that better ground and a significant step up in trip can show So Des Flos in a better light than when beaten at odds-on on his most recent start.

On that occasion, he hit the front looking like he would go on to a smooth success but idled and gave away the race by the minimum margin. Prior to that effort, he caught the eye on introduction in a maiden hurdle at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting.

With just two runs under his belt, he has plenty of time to realise his potential, and he can improve past Franciscan Rock, who is bidding to put a one at the end of a sequence of placed efforts. All of his efforts read quite well but he has had numerous chances and looks a little one-paced. Sir Argus probably shouldn’t still be a maiden and he must be respected, but he is giving 8lbs to all bar one of his rivals.