IHRB will reciprocate whip bans to Irish jockeys under controversial new British rules

Any suspensions earned by Irish-based jockeys under the controversial new British whip rules will be reciprocated in Ireland, the (Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board) IHRB has said.

The first suspensions under the new rules were handed out on Wednesday, with 20 jockeys falling foul of the regulations.

Most of the contraventions were for going over the new limit of seven strikes, though there were suspensions for not giving time for a mount to respond and for raising the whip over shoulder height.

Lorcan Williams is one of three jockeys who will miss out on the Cheltenham Festival entirely, getting an 18-day ban for using two strikes too many and for multiple strikes being above shoulder height while propelling Makin’yourmindup to a short-head triumph in a Grade Two contest at Haydock on Saturday, the normal nine-day ban being doubled if contraventions occur in Class 1 or 2 races.

After a trial period and following some amendments, the rules came into force on February 13.

There are significant concerns in Ireland about how difficult it will be for Irish-based jockeys who have not had the benefit of any bedding-in period, particularly with a focus on the Cheltenham Festival, which takes place from March 14-17.

It is the interpretation surrounding the height of the whip that is causing the greatest worry, with concerns having been raised in Britain about how jockeys that ride lower than others are at a disadvantage in this regard.

It has always been policy to reciprocate suspensions via the IFHA agreement involving 26 countries that include Ireland and Britain as well as less renowned racing jurisdictions in Libya and Serbia, and the high-profile suspensions earned in Germany by Frankie Dettori and Ross Coakley are two of the more recent examples of that policy’s implementation.

There had been some speculation that the IHRB might be approached about reconsidering, given the potential for severe punishments due especially to the possibility of a rider’s established technique falling foul of the shoulder height regulations and the number of Class 1 and 2 races leading to a doubling up of subsequent penalties.

This would have significant consequences in possibly missing out on some of the lucrative spring festival programme, especially in Ireland, where the rules are not as stringent.

If such entreaties were made, they have fallen on deaf ears.

“Heretofore, when a rider has been found in breach of a rule on race day and sanctioned by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) their suspension has been reciprocated by the IHRB and this will remain the case,” Niall Cronin, the IHRB’s communications manager, said when asked for clarification.

Meanwhile, connections will have noted too the first disqualification for whip contraventions as a runner-up in a mares’ bumper at Ayr on February 14, Lunar Discovery, lost her placing due to rider Charlotte Jones using the whip 11 times. Jones will also miss out on Cheltenham having received a two-week ban.