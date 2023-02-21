Grand National winner Minella Times retired after injury setback

Minella Times - the horse Rachael Blackmore created history with when becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National - has been retired following a setback
Grand National winner Minella Times retired after injury setback

HISTORY: Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Aintree Grand National in 2021. Pic: Healy Racing

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 11:22
Nick Robson

Minella Times - the horse Rachael Blackmore created history with when becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National - has been retired following a setback.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the 10-year-old was being prepared for the Aintree spectacular once more, but the problem is serious enough for him to miss the April date and as a result connections have called time on his career.

The JP McManus-owned gelding progressed at a rate of knots in the 2020-21 season, finishing second in two of the biggest handicaps of the season at Leopardstown before powering to glory on Merseyside.

Raised 13lb for that success, he subsequently struggled and was brought down at Valentine's on the first circuit in last year's race.

Blackmore, not surprisingly, will always remember that famous afternoon in Liverpool.

She told Betfair: "It's a day I will never forget.

"He is such a special horse to a lot of people, now he will get to enjoy a wonderful well deserved retirement in Martinstown (McManus' stud in Ireland).

"Henry and all the team in Knockeen did such an incredible job with him and I will always be grateful for that."

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "We were looking forward to going to the cross-country at Cheltenham with him and back to the National, but he had a mishap - he hurt his shoulder.

"He might need an operation on it to make him comfortable in retirement. It's just disappointing.

"He gave us a great day. It's a real shame because Henry was very happy with him and we were looking forward to getting him back for the cross-country and the National again.

"The handicapper hit him very hard for winning the National and he struggled last year, but he had dropped back down a bit so it's just unfortunate he's had the accident. Hopefully he'll be fine to have a good retirement.

"The season he won the National Henry had him in great form, he put up two great performances at Leopardstown before Aintree and everything went smoothly there.

"He got a great ride from Rachael on the day and it was a day none of us will every forget."

More in this section

Tom Scudamore File Photo Tributes for 'great role model' as Tom Scudamore bows out
Chelmsford City Races - Thursday February 16th Oisin Murphy makes winning comeback at Chelmsford
Shishkin File Photo Shishkin spearheads super six for Ascot Chase
<p>Fergal O'Brien, who believes top novice hurdler Hullnback would struggle to handle the hustle and bustle of the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.</p>

Hullnback to bypass Cheltenham, says Fergal O'Brien

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.294 s