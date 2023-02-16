Monty's Star shines in one-two for De Bromhead in Clonmel feature

Henry de Bromhead saddled his fourth winner in the last seven runnings of the Grade Three Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle when maiden Monty’s Star, ridden by Sean Flanagan, led home stablemate and odds-on favourite Hiddenvalley Lake in the day’s feature in Clonmel.

The latter made much of the running but looked to be in trouble as they turned for his home for the final time. The challenging Search For Glory began to struggle soon afterwards but Monty’s Star moved menacingly on the outer of the two. Hiddenvalley Lake dug deep and gave everything but Monty’s Star, who still showed signs of greenness, did just enough to earn the stable bragging rights.

“He’s a big, big horse, obviously, and has taken a bit of time,” said De Bromhead. “He ran really well in his maiden hurdle in Navan but was a bit green. I’m delighted with him today.

“We tried this race before with (Minella) Indo and Monalee (both also owned by Barry Maloney) so we said we’d give it a go and see would he stay, and he duly did. He’s in the Albert Bartlett and I’d say that’s where we’re going.

“He’s done very little. He had a season with Colin Bowe. He came to us last year and ran in a bumper and ran nicely. He’s just big and raw and has taken all this time, so you’d hope he will improve. He has the size and scope of a chaser, and that’s his real game, you’d imagine.

“He has a fair old knee action but once it’s safe Festival ground, we’ll probably go there.”

Of the runner-up, he added: “He ran really well but I’d say he struggled on the ground. It’s tough out there, and I’d say he’ll be better for better ground, and obviously he was giving away a bit of weight. He’s in there and I think he’s entitled to go (to Cheltenham).

“Indo was beaten by Allaho in this race a few years ago, so it’s a good race for that (Albert Bartlett).”

De Bromhead doubled up when Queen Jane made a winning debut over fences in the Monksgrange Beginners’ Chase. A winner over hurdles in May, she quickly found her level over those obstacles but on the evidence of this run, she could be considerably better in this discipline. Patiently ridden in a race in which there was plenty of pace, she took over going to the last and quickened away late on to win readily.

“Rachael (Blackmore) was brilliant on her, and she jumped well and really took to the fences,” said De Bromhead. “They went a good gallop and they seemed to come back to her a bit. It was a really nice start and hopefully she can progress. We might look for a rated novice for her next.”

Feddans had little trouble getting off the mark over obstacles in the Surehaul Race Day Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Trained by John O’Callaghan and given a confident front-running ride by Conor Maxwell, she raced clear for most of the first circuit, let the chasers close right down on her on the final circuit, and picked up again to win quite comfortably from market rival Rocco’s Inspiration.

Captains Nephew, who is from the same line as former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Captain Cee Bee, got off the mark in the Derrygrath Maiden Hurdle. Confidently ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe for trainer Philip Rothwell and owner Tom Doran, the six-year-old eased to the front early in the straight and skipped clear across the last two hurdles and on to a wide-margin success.

Cork-based trainers dominated the remainder of the card, starting with the progressive Fiery Brown, from the Sean O’Brien yard. This fellow posted a stylish display in the first division of the Minorstown Handicap Hurdle. This was an interesting race for the fact there were considerable gambles on two horses: Anstand and Getaway Train. Both held every chance as they turned into the straight, but the winner moved best of all and once Michael O’Sullivan gave him the office, the 6-1 chance eased clear to beat Anstand by ten lengths.

Shean Glory, trained by Sean Aherne, took the second division under Phillip Enright. The seven-year-old mare was delivered late to take control, and, in the testing conditions, she stayed on nicely to put a second win on her card.

West Breeze, trained by the inimitable Mick Winters, had little trouble justifying favouritism in the Kilmolash Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle. Ridden positively by Chris O’Donovan, the 11-8 favourite made all the running and didn’t have to be hard ridden to keep Drumderry Harlem at bay.

To make it four Cork-trained winners in a row, Whiskeywealth ran out a good winner of the Grange Novice Handicap Chase. Mikey O’Connor made all the running aboard the gelding who was having his first run since joining Terence O’Brien from Eoghan O’Grady’s yard. The winner always looked quite comfortable in holding off Joy Of Life.