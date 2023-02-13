Allaho to miss Cheltenham due to abdominal bleed

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old will not be back at the Festival this year.
Allaho on the gallops at Willie Mullins’ Yard.  Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 12:03
Ashley Iveson, PA

Dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho will not bid for a hat-trick at next month's Cheltenham Festival after suffering an abdominal bleed.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Ryanair in 2021 under Rachael Blackmore and successfully defended his crown with a sublime front-running performance last season in the hands of Paul Townend.

He stepped up to three miles to win the Punchestown Gold Cup the following month, but has not been seen in competitive action since, with an autumn setback ruling out a possible tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton Boxing Day.

Hopes were high that Allaho would return to action at the Festival - but Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, has confirmed he will miss the showpiece meeting after suffering a further setback.

A statement issued to PA Media read: "Having worked pleasingly this past Saturday, Allaho was found to be uncomfortable after working and was then taken to the Fethard Equine Hospital, where he was found to have suffered some sort of abdominal bleed.

"Although a very rare condition, this was obviously of great concern. However, following treatment his condition appears to have stabilised.

"According to Willie Mullins this morning, Allaho is bright and comfortable with a normal heart rate, so obviously this is most encouraging, but we have to play things day by day."

