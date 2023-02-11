Talking Horses: Jonbon and Love Envoi impossible to oppose at Warwick

Two leading Cheltenham contenders put their Festival credentials on the line at Warwick on Saturday and it’ll rank as a massive shock if either Jonbon or Love Envoi are turned over.

El Fabiolo threw down the gauntlet to Jonbon when running away with the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, a victory that has firmly established him as the biggest threat to Nicky Henderson’s charge in the Cheltenham equivalent.

Jonbon won’t have to face anywhere near the same calibre of opposition in the Grade Two Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase and anything other than a dominant victory will be a big disappointment.

He does have to give weight to his three rivals but he has far more ability than them and we’ll have to wait until day one of the Festival for a true test of Jonbon’s ability. But should he do as anticipated here, he’ll almost certainly start favourite in the Arkle.

Love Envoi is unlikely to start favourite for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle but if she is to be a big player in the last Grade One on the opening day of the Festival she needs to be swatting aside her five opponents in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Warwick Mares’ Hurdle.

Last season’s Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle heroine has won both of her starts this season and the dominant nature of her most recent Sandown success suggests the Harry Fry-trained seven-year-old is still on the upgrade.

That’ll need to be the case if she is to lower the colours of Honeysuckle, Marie’s Rock, and Epatante at Cheltenham but the challenge that awaits her in Warwick promises to be far less exacting. Another facile win seems inevitable.

The Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase kicks off proceedings at Warwick and Stolen Silver looks the one to beat.

The Sam Thomas-trained eight-year-old was sent off favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November but unseated his rider three fences from the finish.

He returned to Prestbury Park on New Year’s Day and ran a massive race to finish second to Midnight River in a valuable handicap chase. A repeat of that effort in this less competitive contest would make him hard to beat.

The Betfair Hurdle at Newbury is the main race of the day and it’s easy to see why bookies are running scared of Irish raider Filey Bay.

The seven-year-old has won both his starts for Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins, victories that prompted JP McManus to get his cheque book out.

The Betfair Hurdle has been his target since he followed up his Doncaster success in late November by winning in Wincanton just five days later so a big run seems certain.

However, at the prices, each-way preference is for the Sam Thomas-trained Deere Mark at odds of 16-1. Like Filey Bay, Deere Mark has won his last two starts, most recently scoring at Kempton last month. This assignment obviously requires more but he’s going the right way and will be getting weight from all bar one of his rivals so he ought to have an each-way squeak.

Elsewhere at Newbury, the Grade Two Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase looks a penalty kick for Greaneteen.

Paul Nicholls’ charge began the season by defying top weight in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter before finishing a distant second to Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

It’s hard to envisage him winning a Champion Chase but he should be far too good for Saturday’s opposition.

Nicholls also saddles the market leader in the Betfair Denman Chase, the other Grade Two on the card. However, Hitman looks an opposable favourite. He bled when pulled up in the King George at Kempton last time out so he needs to bounce back from that. That was his first crack at three miles so his stamina remains unproven.

With those negatives in mind, Eldorado Allen looks a safer option. Having won this race last year, the selection is proven over the trip and he has run creditably in defeat this season, finishing second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and the Betfair Chase at Haydock before coming home fourth in the King George.

Joe Tizzard’s charge deserves to get his head in front and first-time cheekpieces might help him to do just that.

The Betfair Multiples Offer Every Saturday Handicap Hurdle looks a tricky puzzle but West Of The Bridge ought to be in the mix at the business end of proceedings.