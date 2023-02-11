Irish weekend preview: Della Casa Lunga can turn tables on rivals at Naas

Hands Of Gold, Purse Price, and Della Casa Lunga, who finished first, second, and third respectively on Thyestes Day at Gowran Park, renew rivalry in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle at Naas on Saturdayand the last-named can reverse form with the first two.

The winner was impressive and given the conditions of Saturday’s race, he has claims once more, while Purse Price gave the impression that he was better than the bare form and is the one which is better off at the weights.

However, Della Casa Lunga was making her hurdling debut and the race wasn’t really run to suit Sam Curling’s mare. Nevertheless, she ran a super race and seems certain to take a considerable step forward. From the family of Longhouse Poet, she may appreciate a bit further in time but there was more than enough encouragement in her Gowran effort to suggest she can take this race.

The feature is the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Listed Mares’ Chase and it is a cracking contest. Willie Mullins provides the top two in the betting, with Dinoblue and Elimay, while Henry de Bromhead saddles Magic Daze. Those three are a cut above the remainder and, in a fiercely competitive-looking race, Dinoblue gets the nod.

The lightly-raced mare was most impressive on her chasing debut and for much of the race on her second outing over fences she looked the most likely winner. While she was unable to get by Impervious, that form reads well in the context of any mares’ chase and, with potential for further improvement, she can see off Magic Daze and Elimay.

On Sunday, the action moves to Navan, where the Grade Two William Hill Boyne Hurdle is one of the twin features. It is a difficult race insofar as many of the runners have questions to answer at this stage of their development and thus it may be best left to Saint Sam, who made a successful return to hurdling on his only start to date this season. He remains unexposed in this sphere and can make his fitness count against Blazing Khal, who hasn’t run in 428 days.

The other Grade Two on the card is the William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase and Churchstonewarrior can get off the mark over fences. Runner-up to Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Grade One at Leopardstown at Christmas, he stays particularly well and should be suited to this track. Jonathan Sweeney’s eight-year-old is preferred to Mahler Mission and Glengouly.

The nap goes to Sweet Will, who can get back to winning ways over fences in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap Chase. An improved sort this season, he was most impressive in a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in November. He tried to take advantage of a lower mark over fences when returning to the track late last month but found The Tack Room just too good.

However, the ground was much softer than ideal, it was his first run for more than two months, and, all told, he ran a super race in defeat. There is still some room for improvement in his jumping, but he is getting better and the step up to three miles will suit. Gavin Cromwell’s horses could hardly be in better form, and this fellow can help continue his good run.

One of the most interesting runners on the card is Ho My Lord, who contests the second division of the Navan Ford & Open Maiden Hurdle. Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus, the five-year-old was the subject of a substantial gamble on his Irish debut, in a maiden hurdle at the Christmas festival in Leopardstown. His race got no further than the second hurdle, at which he fell, but that was a much deeper race than this one and if he was deemed worthy of being gambled in that race, he is surely thought better than this company.