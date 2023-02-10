Harry’s Bar makes it a magnificent seven at Dundalk

The Ado McGuinness-trained all-weather specialist Harry’s Bar registered his seventh win on Dundalk’s polytrack when justifying 8-11 favouritism in the six-furlong Book Online @DundalkStadium.com Race at the Louth venue.

Ridden by apprentice Cian MacRedmond, the eight-year-old closed down trail-blazing longshot Surviving Murmansk, edged ahead with more than a furlong to race before asserting and coming home a length and three-quarters ahead of market rival San Andreas to land a race he also won in 2021.

“He’s a good old servant and loves this surface,” stated the winning rider. “He was the only natural sprinter in the race and went through the gears easily enough but had a look around when he got to the front.” A delighted McGuinness added: “He’s a brilliant horse, a really great horse to have. We have lots of options for him. He’s entered for Saudi but is first reserve and not sure to get in. We entered him for Super Saturday in Dubai. He has the option of going to the All-Weather Championships in England too — I’d prefer to go to Lingfield, rather than Newcastle — he’s a better horse around a bend.”

McGuinness and MacRedmond struck again for Shamrock Thoroughbreds when Dream Today defied top-weight in the six-furlong Floodlit Friday Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, getting the better of Little Queenie inside the final furlong to complete a double for all concerned.

“I’m thrilled to bits for the lads (his owners),” stated McGuinness. “He’s a funny old horse but ran well before Christmas and we gave him a break. What he needs is a very, very fast gallop. He got that tonight.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained, 105-rated Okita Soushi, the 8-11 favourite, outclassed his four rivals in the two-mile Irishinjuredjockeys.com Race.

Ridden by Mikey Sheehy, the five-year-old son of Galileo asserted early in the straight and, driven out, he drew clear, despite wandering around a bit, to beat Firstman by four lengths.

“He’s entered in Saudi in a few weeks and, although he hasn’t been accepted yet, Joseph wanted to get a run into him, just in case,” explained O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell. “He was a bit unlucky last year, so it’s nice to get his head in front again.

“He used to be a bit keen and we used to hold him up, but he’s relaxing beautifully this year, which will help him. Mikey was happy with him and said he was only doing enough in front and took a good blow.”

Off the mark on his second start, three weeks ago, the Willie Browne-trained Stormy Entry stepped up to a mile and followed up in the Dundalk Winter Series Leading Trainer & Jockey Championship Race, prevailing by a short-head over Cash Out in a three-way tussle.

The winner was ridden by Seamus Heffernan, who said: “I had him down as an 85 horse and he ran to that tonight. He’s enthusiastic and will need to step up again.”

Browne added: “They didn’t go quick enough, but he stuck at it well. Staying wasn’t a problem. I’m not sure where he’ll go next, but he could come back here for the (Listed) Patton in three weeks.”

Earlier, Richard O’Brien’s 14-race maiden Satono Chevalier (Jack Kearney), unlucky last week, belatedly opened his account when bolting up by six lengths in the Find Us On Facebook @dundalksatdium Handicap.

Without a win since October 2021, the Michael Halford-trained Arcanears (Sam Ewing) defied top weight in the first division of the one-mile apprentice handicap, the second division going to Peter Lawlor’s Numidia (Hugh Horgan), who narrowly foiled joint-favourites Indian Grey and Well Suited.

And John McConnell’s Mulgrave (Donagh O’Connor), up 6lb for his win last week, recorded his fourth course and distance success in the finale, the one-mile View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.