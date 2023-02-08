Fairyhouse tips: One Last Tango can get back to winning ways

Elsewhere on the card, Instit and Lot Of Joy can strike for Willie Mullins
FINE FETTLE: One Last Tango has shown improved form in recent months. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 07:15
John Ryan

Denied a hurdling hat-trick in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, the Eoin Griffin-trained One Last Tango should return to winning ways in the Book Your Easter Tickets Rated Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The JP McManus-owned six-year-old has shown improved form in recent months, adding to his Navan bumper success with hurdles wins at Punchestown and Wexford before finishing third to Winter Fog at Leopardstown.

He won a Punchestown handicap off 104, followed-up off 109 in a rated novice event at Wexford, beating Rodney Bay, and, at Leopardstown, was racing off 119 when eight lengths behind Winter Fog.

Up another 1lb, One Last Tango will be in calmer waters here and must have rock-solid claims, conceding weight to his four rivals, but with in-form 7lb claimer Aidan Kelly on board.

He gets the nod to register his third hurdle success, with Anthony McCann’s Cillians Charm, belatedly off the mark in a Clonmel maiden last time, his biggest threat.

Fresh from his exploits at the Dublin Racing Festival, Willie Mullins should continue his rich vein of form, with Instit and Lot Of Joy in their respective events.

Instit, sure to be sent off a skinny price for the mares' beginners' chase, needs only a clear round of jumping to land the spoils.

But her jumping has left a bit to be desired since being sent over fences. She finished fourth to classy Impervious when starting her chasing career in a Grade Two in Cork before making a number of mistakes when brushed aside by Telmesomethinggirl in Naas.

She meets nothing of that calibre here. And, if her jumping holds up, she should collect.

Later, Lot Of Joy, a beaten favourite when runner-up in her two hurdle starts, is very difficult to oppose in the Fairyhouse Schooling Races Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of the Swedish St Leger before joining Mullins, this mare ran creditably in two Flat starts for her new yard before embarking on her hurdling career — she finished fourth to stable-companion Echoes In Rain, a Grade One-level hurdler, in the big amateur handicap in Galway and was only beaten a length when third to Waterville in the Irish Cesarewitch.

She started favourite for her hurdle debut in Cork but bumped into subsequent winner Inothewayurthinkin and again found one too good at Leopardstown over Christmas when collared late by Deep Cave.

Lot Of Joy has been keen in both hurdle starts, but might be able to dictate things here. And she’s a confident choice to book her ticket to the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

FAIRYHOUSE

Selections 

12.45 Instit (NB) 

1.15 Solomon Lane 

1.45 Minella Crooner 

2.20 One Last Tango (Nap) 

2.50 Paradise Lost 

3.20 Lot Of Joy 

3.50 Viva Devito 

4.20 Premier Queen 

Next best 

12.45 Emily Roebling 

1.15 Shes Some Doll 

1.45 Cape Gentleman 

2.20 Cillians Charm 

2.50 Gordons Aura 

3.20 LIttel Flour 

3.50 Stuzzikini 

4.20 Gali Flight

<p>COMEBACK TRAIL: Jack Kennedy, left, and Davy Russell talk tactics during the Dublin Racing Festival.  Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy</p>

Gordon Elliott not giving up hope that Jack Kennedy will make Cheltenham 

