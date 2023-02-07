Gordon Elliott not giving up hope that Jack Kennedy will make Cheltenham 

While most of the equine team is on track for the trip across the water, Jack Kennedy, sidelined with a broken leg, continues to race against time, but Gordon Elliott is not giving up hope that his stable jockey will win his fitness race.

“We’re keeping everything crossed that he’ll be back. He’s going to the hospital on Thursday, and then to Dubai for a week for a bit of sun. It will be tight, and he knows that. It will be down to the wire, but if he’s back he’ll be riding everything. He’s number one now, and all these horses are here waiting for him.

“Davy (Russell) knows that he’s keeping the seat warm for him, but if Jack is back I wouldn’t be shocked if Davy was over in Cheltenham with his bag just in case.”

While Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing are part of the jockeys’ roster at Cullentra, Russell, who retired before Christmas, jumped back into the saddle to help the Cullentra team following Kennedy’s injury.

“If it was three months’ time, the conversation would never have happened (with Davy). Jordan and Sam would have stepped straight in. They’re two young lads, very, very talented riders.

“They’re world-class jockeys and if something happened to Davy or Jack there, they will be riding all the horses. I have no bones about that, but I’m just trying to do the right thing by them, bringing them along quietly. It’s a daunting place, and you need a big attitude to be able to go over and take it.”

Given the time frame, if indeed Kennedy makes it back for Cheltenham, it will be by the skin of his teeth and without much riding under his belt going to the meeting, but that’s of little concern to Elliott.

“Jack is that good it wouldn’t matter but, for his own peace of mind, I’d say he’d like to ride for a day. If he’s not going to be back on the Sunday, he’s not going to be riding on the Tuesday, is he?

“He’s only 22 years of age and has 36 or 37 Grade One winners ridden. He’s different, he’s brilliant. He has a great attitude. All jockeys get falls and get broken up, but to have horses to come back and ride and to have the backing of someone is most important. He has the backing of me.”