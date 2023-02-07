Gordon Elliott faces inquiry after Champion Hurdle third tests positive

Gordon Elliott will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after Zanahiyr tested positive for a banned substance following his third-placed finish in the Champion Hurdle last year
Gordon Elliott faces inquiry after Champion Hurdle third tests positive

INQUIRY: Gordon Elliott at his yard at Longwood in County Meath, Ireland. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 14:50
Tony Paley

Gordon Elliott will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after Zanahiyr tested positive for a banned substance following his third-placed finish in the Champion Hurdle last year.

Elliott’s runner, owned by the Bective Stud, tested positive post-race for 3-hydroxylidocaine after the premier hurdling race of the season and if found guilty could face disqualification by the independent panel at the British Horseracing Authority.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the pair were beaten four and a lengths by Honeysuckle, with Epatante in second. In fourth place and set to benefit from any disqualification was the Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, like Epatante owned by JP McManus.

The substance in question, which is a metabolite of Lidocaine, is often used in racing stables as a local anaesthetic.

In 2016, Derby-winning trainer Dermot Weld was fined by the Irish Turf Club after one of his horses failed a test for the same substance.

Elliott missed the 2021 Cheltenham Festival following being served with a 12-month ban, with six months suspended, by the Irish racing authorities after he was found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.

Guardian

More in this section

Rachael Blackmore onboard Honeysuckle ahead of the race 5/2/2023 Honeysuckle to have Mares' Hurdle swansong at Cheltenham
Willie Mullins Stable Visit - Bagenalstown Willie Mullins calls for new whip rules to be delayed
Ted Walsh content with Any Second Now's Irish Gold Cup run Ted Walsh content with Any Second Now's Irish Gold Cup run
Davy Russell celebrates winning with Jack Kennedy 5/2/2023

Gordon Elliott not giving up hope that Jack Kennedy will make Cheltenham 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.24 s