Galopin Des Champs takes next step to stardom at Irish Gold Cup

Day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown belonged to Willie Mullins, the strength in depth of the stable shining through as he took three of the four Grade Ones, two which were not with the stable’s apparent leading fancy.

The one obliging favourite for the team was Galopin Des Champs, who took the next step towards stardom with a tough but ultimately impressive victory in the Grade One Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Too prohibitively priced for most punters, the 30-100 favourite was ridden by restraint by Paul Townend, and there were certainly moments when it looked as though he might be in trouble.

A wall of four horses jumped the second-last in front of him and while he didn’t fly across it, he was quite neat and able to quicken around the outside and into a challenging position.

Fury Road led Stattler to this point and Galopin Des Champs had to work hard to get to them, but once again he was quite clean across the final fence, where Fury Road ran down the fence and was fortunate to avoid a clash.

While Townend pushed hard, he didn’t have to resort to serious reminders to get a great response from his mount, and that was the most pleasing aspect of the performance. Galloping as strongly at the line as he was at any point in the race, he finished eight lengths clear of stablemate Stattler, who stayed on well to snatch second place from Fury Road. Keith Donoghue leading The Big Dog away was a great sight as that one took a hard fall at the second-last, where he held a narrow lead.

“It was a good performance, and I loved the way he went through the line, to be honest,” said Townend. “I hadn’t committed off the bend, and I loved, when I gave him a flick, what he did from there to the line.”

Of course, the Cheltenham Gold Cup demands he stay another couple of furlongs and Townend was more than optimistic about the gelding, who remains a 6-4 chance for Blue Riband glory: “He hasn’t done it any harm, anyway, but you don’t know until you try, but he’s racing the right way, and doing everything right to get it.”

Danny Mullins and Willie Mullins after Gala Marceau won the Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) at Leopardstown. Picture: Healy Racing

Mullins, out of luck in the first Grade One, gained quick compensation when Gala Marceau caused a minor upset by leading home stablemate and long odds-on favourite Lossiemouth in the Grade One Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

The Kenny Alexander-owned filly travelled sweetly in the hands of Danny Mullins and eased to the front at the second-last. The market leader, who was caught in some traffic prior to that, had to come around the field to pose a threat but Gala Marceau had first run and reeling her in proved beyond the grey.

The manner in which the two pulled clear of the remainder suggested we may have been looking at two pretty special fillies, and, when Blood Destiny is added to the mix, it could give stable jockey Paul Townend quite the headache when it comes to picking the right one for the Triumph Hurdle.

El Fabiolo gave Mullins the second of his three Grade Ones on the day and while there were fences at which he wasn’t the most fluent, he and rider Daryl Jacob proved to be considerably too good for the running-on Banbridge, who collared Appreciate It on the line to take third place, with Dysart Dynamo a close fourth.

“From riding him at home, I’ve always thought an awful lot of him,” said Jacob. “He’s just a wonderful horse. He jumped great, bar the mistake that I made on him. I thought they (Dysart Dynamo and Appreciate It) were coming but he just kept picking up all the way from the turn, and even picked up again from the last.

“There was no hiding place there today – that was a hell of a race. He could travel and jump in his own rhythm. I’ve ridden a lot of good ones, but for a novice he’s right up there with the best."

Good Land and Michael O'Sullivan win the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) at Leopardstown. Picture: Healy Racing

Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan are making quite the partnership and, in what feels like a breakthrough season for both, Good Land added to their tally by taking the first Grade One of the meeting, the Nathaniel Lacy & Co Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

It looked to be the most open of the top-class races on the card and it was certainly competitive, but Good Land did it in fine style, showing class in abundance and an exceptional ability to jump hurdles.

“We were expecting that,” said Connell. “He came here at Christmas, never came out of a hack canter, and never missed a beat since then. We were very confident today. He’s a very quick horse, and we didn’t think he’d mind the ground.

“We only gave him one entry at Cheltenham — the Ballymore — because we have the other horse, Marine Nationale, for the Supreme.”

Of the winning rider, Connell added: “He’s a find. He’s ice cool, a brilliant horseman. He rides all of ours, and I’m delighted – it doesn’t matter whether he claims or not. He’s 22, not 16 or 17. He’s been champion point-to-point rider, and has got his college degree now, so he has maturity on his side, which is a big help.”