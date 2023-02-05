Dublin Racing Festival day two tips: Mighty Potter can build on Drinmore success

Mighty Potter was mightily impressive in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and will take a great deal of beating in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase, the first of the four Grade One races on Sunday’s card in Leopardstown.

A useful hurdler, he made a perfect start to his chasing career by winning at Down Royal and took a considerable step forward with an impressive display in the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, where he had one of his rivals here, Gaillard Du Mesnil, chasing him home. He beat that rival by four and a half lengths, but what was most pleasing was the way he galloped from the back of the last to the winning line. Clearly, there was much more to give, and he can confirm that form.

James Du Berlais is second favourite in the early market, but he has something to prove at this level, and thus Gaillard Du Mesnil can be the one to push the selection closest.

The Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle is the feature and State Man can maintain his unbeaten record in completed starts for Willie Mullins. Following his fall in a maiden at the 2021 Christmas meeting, he began a winning sequence which brought him a County Hurdle and three Grade Ones.

His most recent victory was arguably his most impressive as he was put under pressure by the seemingly strong-travelling Vauban but picked up again to see off that one with a considerable amount in hand. The latter is open to improvement but that comment also applies to the selection, and he can take this at the expense of the brilliant Honeysuckle.

The last-named won the last three runnings of this race and the last two Champion Hurdles but lost her perfect record when only third behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse.

That is not terrible form by any means, but it hinted at a vulnerability at this stage of the nine-year-old’s career, and in State Man and Vauban, she is facing sharper types than either of the two that finished in front of her in Fairyhouse. She is sure to be more forward this time, but this is a red-hot race, and she may have to settle for a minor role once more.

Although he must carry top weight, it is difficult to oppose Gaelic Warrior in the €150,000 Festina Lente Charity Liffey Handicap Hurdle.

Runner-up to Brazil in last season’s Boodles Juvenile Hurdle on what was his debut for Willie Mullins, he made a winning return in a Tramore maiden hurdle, which he won by 86 lengths. He followed up with a runaway success in Clonmel and, as a result, had his handicap mark adjusted upwards by 9lbs. A five-year-old with the potential to make it in graded company, he can make light of his 11-12 burden.

Blue Lord is impossible to oppose in the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. He looked stronger than ever when racing to the line to put 11 lengths between him and Captain Guinness at Christmas. Understandably, that earned him a ratings rise to 167 and that puts him considerably clear of his rivals. A clear round of jumping should suffice.