Five key questions ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival

Will the weekend be another Willie Mullins benefit?

Without a shadow of a doubt. Ireland’s 16-time champion trainer won six of the eight Grade One prizes up for grabs at this meeting both last year and in 2021, a feat he may well emulate this time round.

The Nathaniel Lacy And Partners Solicitors "50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff" Novice Hurdle, the first Grade One of the meeting, may elude him this time but Lossiemouth looks a good thing in the Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle. Mullins is mobhanded in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase before Galopin Des Champs takes centre stage in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter could thwart Mullins in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase, the opening Grade One on day two but Blue Lord will be hard to stop in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

In Honeysuckle, State Man faces his stiffest test yet but he warrants his position at the head of the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle market. The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle concludes the Grade One feast and, one suspects, nobody will be more surprised than Mullins if Facile Vega, a horse he adores, is turned over.

Who will emerge as the main Cheltenham threat to Jonbon?

The inevitability of one man dominating the weekend might not be ideal for those outside of Closutton but at least Mullins is happy to run his stars against each other. No race illustrates this better than the Irish Arkle, a contest that pits Appreciate It against stablemates Dysart Dynamo, El Fabiolo, Saint Roi, and Flame Bearer. It promises to be a cracking contest but Mullins is not sending his best two-mile novice chasers into battle simply for the sake of providing entertainment.

No, this is a fact-finding mission as he looks to find out who is best equipped to lower the colours of Jonbon in the Cheltenham equivalent in March. Paul Townend has opted to partner Appreciate It this weekend and if the runaway 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle comes out on top here he’ll head to the Festival a battle-hardened horse.

Is the Irish Gold Cup a penalty kick for Galopin Des Champs?

It certainly looks that way though the presence of stablemate Stattler should at least ensure he gets some sort of a meaningful workout. That said, it’ll be a massive shock if Galopin Des Champs doesn’t deliver to cement his status as the one to beat in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 17.

Seeing him strut his stuff will be a treat for Leopardstown racegoers but the absence of top-notch opposition is disappointing. Given A Plus Tard has only run once since running away with last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup one would have thought this race would have been on his radar. Ditto Conflated, a horse who won this race last year and returned to Leopardstown to win the Savills Chase at Christmas. The absence of both has considerably lessened the appeal of the day one feature and consequentially it seems unlikely that we’ll learn anything new about Galopin Des Champs.

Can Honeysuckle bounce back?

It would be the undoubted highlight of the weekend if she could do so and her camp seem pretty confident of a big run. They’re entitled to be too given Honeysuckle has won the last three renewals of the Irish Champion Hurdle en route to three successive Cheltenham Festival wins.

Her remarkable 16-race unbeaten sequence came to a shock end when third in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse in early December but the way she fought all the way to the line suggested she has lost none of her enthusiasm for the game. Honeysuckle’s performance looks better now than it did at the time as Hatton's Grace victor Teahupoo has won again since and now heads the market for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

In State Man, Honeysuckle faces a talented rival but she may be able to rise to the challenge and bring the house down.

What impact will this weekend have on the Cheltenham Festival picture?

Possibly not that much given how short many of the likely weekend winners already are for their probable Festival assignments. Bookies have long been running scared of Facile Vega in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Lossiemouth is a warm order for the Triumph Hurdle while it’s unlikely Galopin Des Champs will get much shorter for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory. The Irish Champion Hurdle is a fascinating race but the Cheltenham version is all about Constitution Hill and events at Leopardstown won’t change that reality.

Against that, should there be an emphatic winner of the Irish Arkle, Jonbon’s place at the head of the Cheltenham market would be under threat while victory for Mighty Potter would see his 3-1 price for the Turners Novices’ Chase contract. Energumene’s shock defeat in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase means the Champion Chase looks a more open race than it did prior to last weekend and an impressive Blue Lord victory at Leopardstown would put him firmly in the mix for the Cheltenham day two feature.