Carbon King may get back to winning ways in the Become A Member @ Limerick Handicap Hurdle
Limerick tips: Walk With Paul can make it third time lucky

Walk With Paul, left, was thwarted by Brookie at Limerick in November but may be able to go one better on Tuesday. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 07:26
Tommy Lyons

Limerick plays hosts to the final meeting of January and Walk With Paul can make it third time lucky on the track by taking the Limerick Racecourse Opportunity Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Martin Brassil’s now seven-year-old made a belated debut in November and found only the useful Brookie too good. On her second start, at the Christmas festival here, she was a 4-1 chance to get off the mark but had to settle for fourth place behind Shecouldbeanything.

It may not be red-hot form, but the winner wasn’t disgraced in a Grade Two on her next start, and runner-up Hauturiere did her bit for the form by winning a maiden last week in Fairyhouse. Tuesday’s task for the selection looks a shade easier than that and she can use it to get off the mark.

Carbon King can get back to winning ways in the Become A Member @ Limerick Handicap Hurdle. Declan Queally’s horse was an impressive winner in mid-December in Naas and on the back of that run, he was sent off a short-priced favourite to follow up last week in Fairyhouse.

While he could manage only third place behind dead-heaters Pana To Milan and Dragon’s Pass, it was another step in the right direction for the six-year-old, and he can take this at the expense of recent maiden hurdle winner Buddy One.

Willie Mullins runs two in the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Bumper, and Blizzard Of Oz can reverse form with stablemate Captain Cody and land the spoils.

When the two finished second and third behind Slade Steel at Punchestown, the selection was sent off the 1-2 favourite and clearly did not run to expectation. However, he can be expected to step up on that effort.

Prior to that run, he finished runner-up to Impulsive Dancer in a Listed bumper at this venue, after which he was bought by his current owners and sent to Mullins. Only a five-year-old, he has time to develop, and he can leave his latest run behind by accounting for his stable companion.

LIMERICK 

Selections 

12:25 Bal De Rio 

12:57 Carbon King (NB) 

1:32 Walk With Paul (nap) 

2:07 Lucky Zebo 

2:42 Ventnor 

3:17 Caoimhes Pet 

3:52 Blizzards Of Oz 

Next best 

12:25 Makfils 

12:57 Buddy One 

1:32 One Cool Lady 

2:07 Paul Marvel 

2:42 Lovely Reaction 

3:17 Fiery Brown 

3:52 Captain Cody

