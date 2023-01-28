Irish weekend tips: Bronn set to give Willie Mullins landmark success

The feature on Saturday afternoon’s card in Fairyhouse is the Grade Three Awardsandgifts.ie Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle and Ashroe Diamond, who has been in such good form in open Grade Ones, can make a winning return to mares’ company.

A Grade Two bumper winner at Aintree, she made a winning start over hurdles in November at Naas, and then ran a super race to finish third behind Marine Nationale in the Grade One Royal Bond at this venue. She was beaten further when third behind Facile Vega in a Grade One last time, but it was another fine effort in the context of this race.

That said, this is a smashing race, with the unbeaten Halka Du Tabert, Listed winner Saylavee, and seriously promising maidens Goodie Two Shoes and Jetara all holding claims. The four-year-old Goodie Two Shoes, who was twice a winner on the level, has just 10 stone to carry and may be the one to give Ashroe Diamond most to think about.

When he contests the opener, the soil.ie Working With Fairyhouse Beginners’ Chase, Bronn will be a short price to give Willie Mullins a landmark 4,000th career winner as a trainer and it will be a huge shock if he fails to deliver.

A winner of a Grade Two over hurdles, he made his chasing debut in November and found only subsequent Grade One winner Gerri Colombe too good. It’s a slight concern that he hasn’t been seen since, but he is a lightly raced sort with plenty of potential and this is an ideal opportunity to get back on track.

Tyre Kicker, who won on his chasing debut on New Year’s Day in Tramore, gets the nap to follow up in the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Handicap Chase. A winner of one of his nine starts over hurdles, he used his mark from that discipline to start off in handicaps and proved to be particularly well treated.

While the runner-up, Kings Halo, was disappointing next time, at Down Royal, Tyre Kicker was well on top at Tramore and left the impression he could go on to much better things. The slightly longer trip of Saturday’s race is no issue and a rise of 9lbs should not be enough to stop the six-year-old going in again.

Parmenion was an expensive failure on debut at the Christmas meeting in Leopardstown but can gain compensation in the Rich History & Well Chosen @ Kedrah House Stud Maiden Hurdle.

The opening race on Sunday’s card in Naas is an interesting one and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Amirite can come out on top. Winner of a point-to-point and one of his three hurdles, he made a winning debut over fences, at this venue, before finishing third to Darrens Hope and Minella Crooner in a Grade Two on his next start.

Last time out, in the Grade One three-mile novice chase at Leopardstown, he travelled very sweetly until his rider was knocked out of the saddle following a clash with a rival who had made a bad mistake at the fence. This is a considerably easier task for the lightly raced six-year-old and he can take full advantage.

The feature on the card is the Grade Three Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle and much depends on how Bob Olinger copes with the drop in trip. He was disappointing last time, but that was over three miles, and he didn’t seem to get home. Prior to that he finished a fine second behind Home By The Lee in a Grade Two over two and a half miles, having travelled well for a long way.

He has questions still to answer regarding his ability to scale the same heights he did as a novice hurdler but if he is going to get close to it, this is probably a good opportunity to prove it. Echoes In Rain and last year’s winner, Darasso, who is giving a minimum of 9lbs to his rivals, are the two to benefit if he fails to fire.