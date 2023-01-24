Noble Yeats team anticipating 'proper race' in Cotswold heat

Sean Bowen believes the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase will inform connections of exactly where they stand with Noble Yeats.

Bowen, second in the championship standings behind Brian Hughes, picked up the ride one Emmet Mullins' stable star after Sam Waley-Cohen quit in fairytale circumstances following his Grand National last April.

Unbeaten in two races together, a Listed event at Wexford and the Grade Two Many Clouds at Aintree, Noble Yeats and Bowen face genuine Gold Cup quality opposition this weekend with Betfair Chase winner Protektorat and a previous King George winner in Frodon in opposition.

"It will be the first time I've sat on him since Aintree and I'm looking forward to it," said Bowen.

"I've not heard too much from Emmet as he likes to keep himself to himself, but if he is going for a race like this, I put full faith in Emmet getting him right for the day.

"I think he is one of those horses that never overdoes anything. I suppose at Wexford he did what he needed to, and with a horse like that, you never really know how much they have got left in the locker until they have a proper fight on their hands.

"I suppose Saturday will show us how good he really is as he will be having a proper race there. To be honest he probably does need to take another step forward, but again I think he is capable of that given how he never overdoes things.

"He is a very straightforward ride and he doesn't do much until you ask him. Hopefully there is plenty left in the locker when I need it on Saturday."

Speaking of the circumstances regarding getting the ride, Bowen added: "I'm in a very lucky position. It's hard when you are freelance to find a horse that takes you to the next level.

"I'm very grateful to Robert (Waley-Cohen, owner), Sam, and Emmet for giving me this chance."

Meanwhile, John McConnell's Mahler Mission has the Cheltenham Festival in his sights after an impressive Navan success.

The seven-year-old was a high-quality hurdler and made the transition to chasing this season, starting off at Cheltenham before finishing third in a Punchestown contest on New Year's Eve.

At Navan on Saturday he lined up for a three-mile beginners' chase and demonstrated his potential when jumping fluently and sauntering to an unchallenged 10-length victory under Ben Harvey.

"We were delighted but we weren't surprised. We thought he'd come forward from his run at Punchestown last time and we rode him a bit more confidently this time and it paid off," said McConnell.

"I suppose it was only a beginners' chase at the end of the day, so we can't get too excited or carried away, but it was a good performance.

"He jumped very well, he picked up from the back of the third last and he won well. He didn't have a hard race and we were really happy with him."

The National Hunt Chase, a three-mile-six-furlong affair at the Cheltenham Festival in March, is the likely target now, with McConnell undecided as to whether the gelding will have another outing in the meantime.

"I would say we'll go for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, I think he's entitled to go," he said.

"I don't know what mark he's got yet in the UK, but I'm sure it'll be high enough. Whether he'll have a run beforehand, I'm not sure, I'd say that's it's probably less than a 50% chance.

"He stays very well, the trip won't be an issue at all. He jumps well, he's jumped around Cheltenham before so that box is ticked there. He could go for a Grade Two in a couple of weeks here but we'll see, we'll bask in the victory a bit longer!"