Fairyhouse tips: In Excess can get off the mark

Fairyhouse’s meeting, last week lost to the weather, goes ahead Wednesday afternoon and In Excess can get off the mark in the Easter Festival Early Bird Maiden Hurdle. A French import, he was well backed on his Irish debut, on St Stephen’s Day in Limerick, and found only Foxy Girl too good.

While it was a good effort in defeat, it could be argued that he was given too much to do in conditions in which it was difficult to make up ground. He was galloping strongly at the line and gave the impression that with experience he could be well above average. In time, he may need a longer trip to be seen to best effect but ought to be up to winning over the minimum distance here.

His most obvious rival is Firm Footings, a Galway bumper winner with two placed efforts in maiden hurdles. However, that one is carrying an 8lb penalty for his bumper win and that swings the verdict firmly in favour of the selection. Birdie Or Bust caught the eye in defeat last time and is another worth noting.

Gavin Cromwell’s team is in great form and Sweet Will can help continue that fine run by taking the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Handicap Chase. The selection made the breakthrough in a handicap hurdle in Cork all the way back in March and followed up by making a winning chase debut a month later.

Out of luck on the Flat and back over hurdles for his next three outings, he returned in better form than ever with a win in a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse and took his form to a new level altogether when bolting up in a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham, a victory which earned him an Irish mark of 115. Back over fences off a mark of 105 and clearly in tremendous heart, he is potentially very well treated.

If there is a concern it is in his jumping, which certainly had room for improvement when he won over fences at Kilbeggan. That said, he was under pressure from a long way out and yet won with quite a bit in hand. Kieren Buckley, who is in the saddle again, rode him to his two wins this season and if the two can negotiate a clear round, they should complete their hat-trick.

Three Card Brag and Spanish Harlem are the two to concentrate on in the Easter Festival 8-10 April Novice Hurdle and the former can land the spoils for Gordon Elliott. Winner of a Wexford bumper, he ran out an impressive winner of a Galway maiden hurdle on his first start over timber, and that form received a fine boost when runner-up Sandor Clegane bolted up next time out.

The selection then finished a close third to Hercule Du Seuil in a Grade Three before finishing even closer when runner-up in a Grade Two on his third start over hurdles.

He is clearly quite a prospect and is just preferred to Spanish Harlem, who is not one to take lightly following a promising first start over hurdles in which he finished third behind Inothewayurthinkin and Imagine.