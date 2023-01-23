Editeur Du Gite added to Clarence House line-up

Editeur Du Gite has been supplemented for the rearranged Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Gary Moore's charge put himself in the Champion Chase picture when causing a shock in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over the Christmas period.

Although not amongst the candidates for the Grade One contest at Ascot last Saturday, the nine-year-old has won twice at Prestbury Park and his record in Gloucestershire has seen connections part with £2,250 (€2,562) to add him to the field.

The big clash between Energumene and Edwardstone is still on as both also appeared among the confirmations.

The duo were set to clash at the race's traditional home of Ascot, but with the Berkshire track's meeting falling victim to the latest cold snap last Saturday, the pair now get the chance to return to the scene of their greatest triumphs.

Respective trainers Alan King and Willie Mullins were quick to state their intentions to line up in the rearranged contest and they have been joined by Joe Tizzard's Amarillo Sky who was the only other horse declared for Ascot.

Adding their names to the mix are Venetia Williams' Funambule Sivola, who was second behind Energumene in the Champion Chase last March, and David Pipe's Sizing Pottsie.

The Pond House handler admits his charge has a mountain to climb up against what appears the best of the two-mile division — but with an intended outing at Lingfield lost to the elements, is short of options and willing to take a chance in the hunt for the prize-money on offer.

"We would have liked to have gone to Lingfield on Sunday but he is limited for options," said Pipe.

"Obviously we will be a big price but it won't be that big a field. It'll be the plan to try and get as much (prize money) as we can."

Although the original contest was short of runners, the two-mile Grade One was only reoffered to those still engaged at the six-day forfeit stage.