Down Royal tips: Kings Halo can reign supreme for James Dullea

Down Royal plays hosts to Tuesday afternoon’s National Hunt action and Kings Halo can get off the mark in the Aspall Handicap Chase.

James Dullea’s lightly-raced eight-year-old showed early promise but was off for more than a year and a half prior to his run at Tramore in October. Well beaten that day and next time out, he was quite well backed on his chasing debut, also at Tramore, but never managed to get competitive.

However, he was much better last time when finding only Tyre Kicker too good, and the way the front two pulled away from their rivals suggested both could be nicely ahead of the handicapper.

The winner was put up 9lb for his victory while the selection was given 2lb, and he can prove that to be a reasonable reassessment by accounting for Tuesday’s rivals. Bidentime and Finnians Row can give him most to think about.

The best race on the card is the opener, the Molson Coors Beverage Company Maiden Hurdle, and Doctor Bravo is just preferred to The Big Doyen.

The selection made a winning debut when taking a Fairyhouse bumper in good style, and while that didn’t look to be the strongest of races, he confirmed himself a promising sort when finding only Dark Raven too good in a maiden hurdle on St Stephen’s Day at Leopardstown.

Clearly progressive, he can take this at the expense of The Big Doyen, who also carries a penalty for winning a bumper. The latter won a maiden hurdle last time but was subsequently disqualified. A winner of two bumpers, he is clearly talented but on a line through Clonshire River, he has a little to find with Doctor Bravo and may have to settle for a minor role here. Bellaney Lord and The Wallpark are both in receipt of plenty of weight and worth consideration.

Angels Dawn isn’t easy to win with but deserves a first chasing success in the Madri Excepcional Handicap Chase. Sam Curling’s mare was placed in four of her seven outings in bumpers and won once and was placed five more times in nine outings over hurdles.

Well beaten on her chasing debut and on her next start, behind Classic Getaway, she stepped up quite nicely for her handicap debut at Punchestown. On that most recent outing, she looked the most likely winner going to the last but met it wrong, lost a couple of lengths, and just failed to get back up.

With just one win in 19 outings, it might be folly to be too bullish about her claims, but there are reasons to believe that she is just better than ever right now and that being the case she will be hard to beat.