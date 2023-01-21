No anchoring impressive Seahorse at Navan

Paul Nolan's runner laid down a Cheltenham Festival marker.
No anchoring impressive Seahorse at Navan

FULL FLIGHT: HMS Seahorse and Sean O'Keeffe win the Navan Handicap Hurdle. Picture: HEALY RACING

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 18:10
Gary Carson, PA

HMS Seahorse made a stylish return to action in the Navan Handicap Hurdle, putting himself in the frame for the Cheltenham Festival in the process.

The five-year-old finished fourth in the Fred Winter at Prestbury Park last term before claiming a distant third upped to Grade One level at the Punchestown Festival, but he had been off the track since finishing down the field in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh in September, having been gelded in the interim.

Sent off a 15-2 shot in the hands of Sean O'Keeffe, HMS Seahorse was settled on the heels of the leaders on the rail in the two-and-half-mile heat as 11-4 favourite Lucky Max set out to make all.

The market leader gave a bold sight and was still in front jumping the last, but HMS Seahorse was travelling well in behind and swept through to grab the lead on the run to the line.

Paul Nolan's runner went on to score by two and a quarter lengths from Felix Desjy, with Rebel Ivy a further neck back in third.

Paddy Power make HMS Seahorse a 12-1 shot for the Coral Cup, while also offering 20-1 about his chances in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and the County Hurdle - although the first event listed could be the preferred choice for connections.

"He gave him a brilliant ride. Sean said he came for him every time he asked him," said Nolan.

"He needed to jump the last and he was long at it. He seems to be jumping far better since he was gelded.

"In Galway he jumped poorly when he was odds-on favourite and the jumping just didn't work.

"He's a bit more clinical now, he'd never go long before and he was very good today.

"We might look at the Coral Cup with him. That's where the lads would love to go.

"We'd have to look at a Pertemps qualifier as well, it would be great to have more options, but that might be tight enough."

More in this section

Wolverhampton Races - Thursday 19th January 2023 I Am Superman can rule roost
Davy Russell comes out of retirement as injury-cover for Jack Kennedy  Davy Russell comes out of retirement as injury-cover for Jack Kennedy 
A Plus Tard File Photo Thompson would have no qualms with A Plus Tard heading straight to Cheltenham
<p> Brock, who has been disqualified for 15 years after a British Horseracing Authority independent disciplinary panel found him in breach of the rules regarding corruption and fraud. Issue date: Thursday January 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Brock. Photo credit should read John Walton/PA Wire.</p>

Jockey Danny Brock disqualified for 15 years

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.268 s