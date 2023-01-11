Davy Russell comes out of retirement as injury-cover for Jack Kennedy 

Jockey Davy Russell has announced that he is coming out of retirement less than a month after he ended his marvellous career in racing.
Russell only retired in mid-December, and has indicated that, after discussions with Gordon Elliott, he is to return as cover for the injured Jack Kennedy.
Kennedy suffered a nasty leg injury last weekend at Naas that leaves him out of action for the next couple of months.
"After meeting with Gordon today, I have decided to come out of retirement and ride for the short period while Jack is on the sidelines, Russell said in a statement.
"It’s only been a matter of weeks since I retired, and I actually rode more out this morning than I have in many years."
43-year-old Cork native Russell said he is likely to return to the saddle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
"We are a close team in Cullentra and after what happened last weekend, I want to help the team through a difficult few weeks. The plan is to resume riding in Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday."