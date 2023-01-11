Davy Russell comes out of retirement as injury-cover for Jack Kennedy 

Russell only retired a number of weeks ago, and has indicated that, after discussions with Gordon Elliott, he is to return as cover for the injured Jack Kennedy. 
Davy Russell comes out of retirement as injury-cover for Jack Kennedy 

RETURN: Jockey Davy Russell with grooms Allanah Donoghue and Camilla Sharples after he won on Liberty Dance and announced his retirement from the saddle last month.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 21:55
Shane Donovan

Jockey Davy Russell has announced that he is coming out of retirement less than a month after he ended his marvellous career in racing. 

Russell only retired in mid-December, and has indicated that, after discussions with Gordon Elliott, he is to return as cover for the injured Jack Kennedy. 

Kennedy suffered a nasty leg injury last weekend at Naas that leaves him out of action for the next couple of months. 

"After meeting with Gordon today, I have decided to come out of retirement and ride for the short period while Jack is on the sidelines, Russell said in a statement.   

"It’s only been a matter of weeks since I retired, and I actually rode more out this morning than I have in many years."

43-year-old Cork native Russell said he is likely to return to the saddle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

"We are a close team in Cullentra and after what happened last weekend, I want to help the team through a difficult few weeks. The plan is to resume riding in Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday."

More in this section

Jack Kennedy File Photo Leg fracture confirmed for Jack Kennedy at Naas
Nicholls' Tahmuras shows promise in Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle win Nicholls' Tahmuras shows promise in Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle win
Dundalk tips: Refreshed Un Bacio Ancora can do the business Dundalk tips: Refreshed Un Bacio Ancora can do the business
A Plus Tard File Photo

Thompson would have no qualms with A Plus Tard heading straight to Cheltenham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.277 s