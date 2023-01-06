Dundalk tips: Refreshed Un Bacio Ancora can do the business

Back to Dundalk Friday afternoon for another eight-race programme and Un Bacio Ancora gets the nap to get off the mark in the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Maiden. She joined Cormac Farrell prior to making her all-weather debut early last month and posted a fine effort to finish a close second behind Capuchinero, who gave the form a boost by winning a handicap here on Wednesday afternoon.

The filly was not quite as good when fourth on her next start, but that was just five days later and may have come too soon. Given a break since and with the race likely to be run to suit, she can finally make the breakthrough. Diamondsinthesand and Aces Wild finished behind the selection on December 2 and the former, a keen-going sort, should ensure there is a strong pace. That will play to the strengths of the selection, who is best coming from well off the pace.