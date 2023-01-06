Dundalk tips: Refreshed Un Bacio Ancora can do the business

Elsewhere on the card, Zaza Zut can reverse recent form with likely favourite Lisieux in the Find Us On Facebook @dundalkstadium Handicap
Dundalk tips: Refreshed Un Bacio Ancora can do the business

NEARLY BUT NOT QUITE: Un Bacio Ancora, left, ran a fine race behind Capuchinero at Dundalk at the start of last month. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 07:15
Tommy Lyons

Back to Dundalk Friday afternoon for another eight-race programme and Un Bacio Ancora gets the nap to get off the mark in the Maiden. She joined Cormac Farrell prior to making her all-weather debut early last month and posted a fine effort to finish a close second behind Capuchinero, who gave the form a boost by winning a handicap here on Wednesday afternoon.

The filly was not quite as good when fourth on her next start, but that was just five days later and may have come too soon. Given a break since and with the race likely to be run to suit, she can finally make the breakthrough. Diamondsinthesand and Aces Wild finished behind the selection on December 2 and the former, a keen-going sort, should ensure there is a strong pace. That will play to the strengths of the selection, who is best coming from well off the pace.

Unterberg is an interesting runner. He attracted plenty of support on debut, in a Curragh Maiden, but was never in contention. However, he was noted making late gains and left the impression he could step up considerably for that run. That was all the way back in May, which is a bit of a concern, but the market will likely tell a tale.

The Handicap is competitive but it could pay to take a chance on Zaza Zut reversing recent form with likely favourite Lisieux. When they clashed last month, they were both ridden with a degree of restraint and Lisieux finished off best of all to grab second place behind Coolcalmncollected.

However, Zaza Zut broke well but was restrained and looked as though she wanted to go a stride quicker. That being the case, the lightly-raced filly ought to be suited by the return to five furlongs, which will be her first time over the trip on the all-weather. With just five runs under her belt, Ken Condon’s filly has scope for improvement and can prove too sharp for Lisieux, My Girl Sioux, and Sam’s Xpress.

DUNDALK 

Selections 

3:50 Zig Zag Zyggy 

4:25 Zaza Zut (NB) 

5:00 Everyhouronthehour 

5:30 Bowerman 

6:00 Un Bacio Ancora (nap) 

6:30 Ninth Life 

7:00 The Cola Brasil 

7:30 Circles 

Next best 

3:50 Ballysax Lil’ Mick 

4:25 Lisieux 

5:00 Slamadoor 

5:30 Roman Bull 

6:00 Diamondsinthesand 

6:30 Rochester Mike 

7:00 Leclerc 

7:30 Delta Romeo

