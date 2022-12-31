Talking Horses: Hermes Allen can claim Challow glory at Newbury

Hermes Allen can cap another successful festive period for Paul Nicholls by giving Britain’s champion trainer a third straight victory in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle, the feature race on Newbury’s New Year’s Eve card.

Nicholls has claimed this Grade One prize with King George hero Bravemansgame and Stage Star in recent years and looks to have a great chance of completing the hat-trick with Hermes Allen.

A £350,000 (€395,124) recruit from the Irish point-to-point scene, Hermes Allen had little trouble justifying favouritism when winning a Stratford maiden in October on his first start for Team Ditcheat.

Pitched into Grade Two company at Cheltenham a month later, Hermes Allen took the step up in class in his stride, again making all en route to a nine-length victory.

The Challow has been his target ever since and he could take a fair bit of passing.

Irish raider Joyeux Machin looks his biggest threat. Paul Nolan’s charge made light work of his rivals in a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle at the start of the month but is unproven beyond two miles. Hermes Allen has no such questions to answer in the stamina department and he can enhance his growing reputation by his giving his trainer a record fifth Challow success.

With the future in mind, the most interesting race of the Newbury undercard is the Coral Racing Club Join For Free 'Introductory' Hurdle where Jet Powered can enhance his Cheltenham Festival credentials.

Another big-money purchase from the Irish point-to-point scene, Jet Powered shot up the ante-post lists for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle when bolting up by 11 lengths over course and distance on his start for Nicky Henderson last month.

Lowering the colours of Facile Vega in the Supreme looks a tall order but Jet Powered is an exciting prospect in his own right and he can keep the Festival dream alive by taking care of business here.

Henderson can also strike in Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day card where First Street can get the better of stablemate Marie’s Rock in the Grade Two careers@dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle.

The selection found only State Man too good in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last March and that form has had several boosts since.

Well beaten on his final start last season, First Street began the new campaign with a fine weight-carrying performance to win at Newbury and another big performance can be anticipated here.

In Marie’s Rock, First Street faces a seriously classy rival but the Mares’ Hurdle heroine hasn’t run since following up her Cheltenham Festival success with another Grade One victory at Punchestown at the end of April.

If she rocks up in that sort of form she’ll be a very tough nut to crack but she needed her first run the last two seasons and might again be vulnerable this time around. With race fitness on his side, First Street can take advantage.

Monmiral looks an opposable favourite in the other Grade Two on the Cheltenham card, the Paddy Power Novices' Chase, a race also known as the Dipper.

A Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree as a juvenile, Monmiral is winless in four starts since. In his defence, a seven-length defeat to Arkle favourite Jonbon on his chasing debut at Warwick last month wasn’t a terrible run but, as things stand, he does have plenty to prove.

That being the case, preference is for the progressive Thunder Road. A consistent sort over hurdles, Olly Murphy’s charge has made a seamless transition to the bigger obstacles, winning two handicaps in impressive style and may be able to complete the hat-trick here.

The Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase is the big betting heat on the card and Il Ridoto should go close. Paul Nicholls’ charge ran a decent race to finish fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and another bold bid can be anticipated on his return to Cheltenham.