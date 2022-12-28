Watch: Henry de Bromhead gives emotional interview after race dedicated to late son Jack 

Trainer Henry de Bromhead spoke emotionally about his son Jack after the Christmas race dedicated to the late teenager at Leopardstown racecourse on Wednesday afternoon.
De Bromhead - speaking after the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle, which was won by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Home By The Lee - said that the support from family, friends and the whole racing community in the last number of months has been massive.
“The support we have is incredible, friends, family, everyone working with us.
"Just everyone in the whole industry, everyone.
“We're extremely lucky and very lucky to have these two [his two daughters], and their mum, and we've had a fantastic day and we obviously miss Jacksy, but when we saw the rainbow we knew he was with us.”
