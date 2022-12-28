Rachael Blackmore and Deep Cave provide minor consolation for De Bromhead team

Deep Cave lunged late to provide Henry de Bromhead with a welcome tonic in the opening Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The Knockeen handler failed to saddle a winner across the first two days of the Christmas Festival and less than an hour before day three got under way, he was forced to withdraw his Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard from the featured Savills Chase on veterinary advice.
Deep Cave, a £235,000 purchase after winning an Irish point-to-point, shaped with significant promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Punchestown last month, though, and was an 11-4 chance to go one better.
Lot Of Joy looked likely to provide Willie Mullins with yet another winner following his Tuesday's six-timer at the Foxrock track after taking over the lead from Firm Footings.
But the 6-5 favourite wandered under pressure after the final flight and Rachael Blackmore conjured a late run from Deep Cave to get up and score by half a length.
De Bromhead said: "He's a nice horse and we always liked him. I thought he was going to win in Punchestown and then he just got outbattled.
"Davy (Russell) felt he went a bit soon the last day, so we said we'd take our time. I'm delighted for the owners who are new to the game.
"We'll look to the spring and see what is there."