Willie Mullins breaks new ground with terrific 102-1 six-timer

The Paddy Power Chase eluded Willie Mullins but nothing else on Tuesday’s card at Leopardstown did as the champion trainer recorded a remarkable 102-1 six-timer.

It was not a first for the trainer who has achieved almost everything the sport can ask – he did likewise on April 25, 2018, at Punchestown – but the only surprise was the fact he fell short of that thus-far elusive through-the-card feat. That day will come.

Most pleasing for the Closutton maestro was the mix of young and established talent which gave him six winners on the day, to bring his tally for the first two days in Leopardstown to nine.

“Extraordinary day,” he admitted. “Your best day in racing you’d think for any Irish trainer would be the day you have your first Cheltenham winner, but this is one of those really, really good days.

“Our planning department at home deserves all the credit for this, for putting the horses in all the right races and having them right. Between David Casey, Ruby, Patrick, picking out different horses for different races, and then getting them ready for the races, it’s a huge team effort. And Ben Delmer, who is our head travelling man – we need to thank everyone. And our owners: without them we wouldn’t be here. It’s huge thanks to them for having faith in us to have days like this.”

Was there a moment he allowed himself to think that he might do the clean sweep?

“Not really,” he admitted. “Even though we had eight in the big race, it was more in hope than expectation. We were hoping things might go right, but they didn’t work out. But they all came home safe and sound.”

Reflecting on the six successes, he focused on the unbeaten Facile Vega, who may not have raised the roof when winning the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, but was, nonetheless, once again far too good for his rivals.

“To me, having young horses like that coming through all the time (is important),” said Mullins. “The established horses get old quick enough once the season is over in Punchestown, but every yard needs young horses coming through, and he’s one that excites most people.

“I’ve been excited about plenty of other young horses. Horses can be great novices and they don’t make the jump into senior company, but this fellow has answered every question we’ve asked of him.

“He looks a real good horse, but whatever he does over hurdles, he looks a real chaser. I’m looking at him and thinking ‘wow, what’s he going to be like over fences?’ He’s made to jump fences. But we’ll see how far he can go over hurdles before we start making predictions about where he can go.”

Tekao got the day off to the perfect start for Mullins when taking the Paddy Power 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle. A winner on the level in France and a promising third on his Irish and hurdling debut, the son of Doctor Dino had a perfect pitch throughout.

Ascending mounted a strong challenge from the final flight, but the favourite responded well to pressure to repel that effort by half a length. The performance didn’t have a huge effect on the ante-post market for the Triumph Hurdle, for which the winner remains as big as 25-1, but he was introduced as favouritism for the Boodles Handicap Hurdle at the Festival.

There was little competition to Dysart Dynamo in the Paddy Power “From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast” Beginners’ Chase, less when Slip Of The Tongue departed early, but the odds-on favourite was a joy to watch on his chasing debut.

Yes, he was quick down over the first two, but connections are sure to have been most pleased the way he then settled into a rhythm for Paul Townend and jumped almost flawlessly. There will be much more difficult tasks ahead and the end of his novice hurdling season has left questions to answer, but this was a most satisfactory start and, for now at least, he is firmly back in the ‘could be anything’ category.

“Over the first couple of fences, he was pretty fast, but then he settled into a rhythm,” said Mullins. “He threw in a huge jump at the first ditch down the back, then Paul seemed to pull him back and get him into a better rhythm and he measured and jumped his fences from there to home and there weren’t any problems. He is what you see: he gallops and jumps.

“When we see him jumping at home, he enjoys it. Nothing seems to take his eye off it. When he sees a fence, he puts his eye on it, and goes down and jumps it and seems to love the game. He has settled way better over fences than he used to over hurdles. The first time I saw him schooling on grass, I took from it the fact that he was looking at his fences, whereas he wasn’t taking any notice of hurdles. That’s going to be a big plus with him in the future.”

A return to the track for the course-and-distance Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival is amongst his more likely next targets.

Blue Lord made it three for the team when posting his most impressive performance to date in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase. Second favourite behind stablemate Chacun Pour Soi, he settled in behind the pace in the early stages as Jeremy’s Flame, Gentleman De Mee and Captain Guinness all helped to ensure a decent gallop.

Chacun Pour Soi moved up to challenge Captain Guinness going to the second-last but made a bad mistake and in a matter of strides he was some seven or eight lengths off the pace. As they landed at the back of the fence, Daryl Jacob, aboard the eventual winner, latched onto the leader’s quarters and he asked his mount to go on approaching the final fence.

With a good leap at the last, he cemented his position, and then quickened away on the run-in for an 11-length win over the game Captain Guinness, with Chacun Pour Soi also staying on stoutly to deny Coeur Sublime third place.

“I was looking at two and a half miles, but he could be a Champion Chase horse after that performance,” said Mullins.

After Facile Vega, winner number five was one of the more intriguing, as it came courtesy of stable debutant Winter Fog who made the competitive-looking Paddy Power “Je Suis Une Baguette” Handicap Hurdle rather uncompetitive.

Formerly with Emmet Mullins and dropping back to two miles having raced over two-mile-six and further last season, he raced in third place most of the way and when Kieran Callaghan asked him to go on, he readily took control and quickened away to beat Palace Rock and One Last Tango.

Fact To File wrapped up the remarkable day for Mullins and ensured owner JP McManus topped and tailed the card when making a winning track debut in the “Paddy Power Flat One” Bumper.

It wasn’t straightforward and, indeed, he traded at 50-1 in running, but Patrick Mullins’ strength came to the fore as he got the 8-13 favourite to the front inside the final 50 yards to cap a huge day for the yard.

A celebratory trip to his local, the Lord Bagenal, was on the cards. “I might give it a little run,” Mullins suggested. Who could begrudge him that?