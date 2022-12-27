The Two Amigos claims Welsh National gold

Fifth to Potters Corner in 2019 and second to Secret Reprieve two years later, Nicky Martin's 10-year-old was providing conditional jockey David Prichard with by far the biggest win of his career.
The Two Amigos claims Welsh National gold

The Two Amigos ridden by David Prichard runs home to win the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 15:25
PA

The Two Amigos made it third time lucky when making just about every yard of the running in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow.

Fifth to Potters Corner in 2019 and second to Secret Reprieve two years later, Nicky Martin's 10-year-old was providing conditional jockey David Prichard with by far the biggest win of his career.

The first three home headed into the first corner in very handy positions and nothing else really got into contention.

Top weight The Big Dog was alongside The Two Amigos (16-1) for much of the contest and it was not until jumping the final fence his welter burden began to take its toll and he eventually began to weaken.

That allowed The Big Breakaway - who is trained by Joe Tizzard, brother of the late Kim Gingell who is remembered in the race title - to close into second and while it briefly looked as if he may claim the leader, The Two Amigos held on by a length and a quarter.

The Big Dog was five lengths back in third with Truckers Lodge, ridden by Gingell's son, Freddie, fourth.

More in this section

Daryl Jacob celebrates after winning onboard Blue Lord 26/12/2022 Grade one rewards for Blue Lord at Leopardstown
Dysart Dynamo stakes Arkle claim with impressive Chase debut Dysart Dynamo stakes Arkle claim with impressive Chase debut
Gerri Colombe hands jockey Gainsford belated Christmas present with impressive Limerick win  Gerri Colombe hands jockey Gainsford belated Christmas present with impressive Limerick win 
<p>CLASS ACT: Paul Townend wins The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) on Facile Vega. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Facile Vega earns Mullins' praise with Future Champions strike

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s