Saint Roi swoops for grade one victory at Leopardstown

Visionarian, the 25-1 rank outsider, did his best to make a race of it, but Saint Roi's class kicked in on the level and he proved two and a quarter lengths too strong in the end.
Mark Walsh onboard Saint Roi comes home to win. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 15:13
Alan Magee

Saint Roi came from last to first to open his account over fences in the Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Fourth in the Irish Champion Hurdle, the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle last season, the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old had found the reopposing Fil Dor four lengths too strong on his chasing debut at Navan last month.

The pair again dominated the betting, with Fil Dor the 8-11 favourite to confirm his superiority and Saint Roi a 3-1 shot for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh.

Visionarian gave a bold sight in front for much of the Grade One contest, with a couple of jumping mistakes late in the back straight putting Fil Dor on the back foot.

Walsh, meanwhile, bided his time aboard Saint Roi before producing him to challenge for the lead approaching the final fence.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 14-1 from 25-1 for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham in March.

Mullins, saddling his third winner on the card, said: "I thought he ran very well against a horse that had already had a run in Navan. If he'd won we'd be coming here anyway so rather than running in another beginners chase, I thought let him have a crack at a good prize.

"He jumps well enough and he'd schooled very well in the meantime. We decided to change the tactics. JP (McManus) was wondering would he be better waited with and Mark agreed. He's a nice prospect for the rest of the season.

"He's not the biggest horse in the world but he jumps very efficiently. He's also a lot more sensible over a fence than a hurdle.

"He had a hurdle rating good enough to run in championship races but was probably not a champion hurdler himself."

