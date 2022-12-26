Bravemansgame makes it another King George to remember for Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls was proved spot-on in his assertion that Bravemansgame is a tailor-made for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase as he provided him with a record 13th victory in the Boxing Day showpiece.

The seven-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on this day 12 months ago, since when a return to Kempton for the big one has been top of his agenda.