Bravemansgame makes it another King George to remember for Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls was proved spot-on in his assertion that Bravemansgame is a tailor-made for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase as he provided him with a record 13th victory in the Boxing Day showpiece.
The seven-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on this day 12 months ago, since when a return to Kempton for the big one has been top of his agenda.
Bravemansgame had been at the top of ante-post lists for the King George for some time - but despite his comeback victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, he was not favourite come the off, with that honour going to Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse (9-4), who was out to supplement a fine weight-carrying victory in Newcastle's Rehearsal Chase last month.
Bravemansgame's stablemate Frodon, the King George hero of 2020, gave his usual bold sight in front for much of the three-mile journey, but began to give way turning for home and at the top of the home straight it became clear it was going to develop into a straight shootout between the big two.
L'Homme Presse held a narrow advantage approaching the third fence from the finish, but Bravemansgame (11-4) and Harry Cobden mastered him between the last two two and was in command when L'Homme Presse unseated Charlie Deutsch at the final obstacle.
In the end it was L'Homme Presse's stablemate Royale Pagaille who finished best of the rest, some 14 lengths adrift of the brilliant winner. Frodon was third, another four and quarter lengths back.