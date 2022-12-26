Thyme Hill gains revenge on McFabulous

Thyme Hill reversed Newbury form with McFabulous in no uncertain terms when winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.
Paul Nicholls' McFabulous had Thyme Hill well behind when they met in a Grade Two last time out at Newbury, with the pair among a five-runner field upped to Grade One company.
Not surprisingly McFabulous was sent off favourite and Harry Cobden attempted to dictate matters from the front, a task made easier when Dan Skelton's Galia Des Liteaux made a couple of early blunders meaning she ended up settling in behind.
Unfortunately her early errors took a toll and she was pulled up on the second circuit, while Gelino Bello was faller.
All the time Tom O'Brien was creeping closer on Philip Hobbs' Thyme Hill and there was never going to be any question about his stamina given how well he stayed over hurdles.
As McFabulous tired it was Thyme Hill (11-2) who soared over the last, with the first-time cheekpieces clearly working as he came home 15 lengths clear.