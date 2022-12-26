Paisley Park raises the roof at Kempton with Long Walk triumph

Paisley Park raised the roof at Kempton by winning the rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle.

Trainer Emma Lavelle had voiced concerns pre-race that staging the race at such a sharp track would not suit her stable star - and that looked sure to be proven right as the soon-to-be 11-year-old began to lose touch turning into the straight.

It was Champ, who had made all the running, who looked to hold all the aces as he was still travelling well for Jonjo O'Neill junior, while Goshen - trying three miles for the first time - had still to play his hand.

But as stamina possibly began to tell, Goshen had no more to give and Champ was soon sending out distress signals, too, as Aidan Coleman and his old partner began to stay on relentlessly.

On jumping the last Paisley Park (9-2) just took off in front and from there the result seemed inevitable as he powered away to win by four and a quarter lengths from Goshen to gain a fourth Grade One success.

Coleman told ITV Racing: "That's three Long Walks he's won now, two at Ascot and one at Kempton.

"I find it hard not to get emotional about him as he's an absolute pleasure. He's been a mainstay of my career for a long period of time, he's taken me to places that I'm struggling to repeat - especially this year.

"The better horses I ride are getting a bit older apart from Jonbon, but then along comes this fellow and he is a testament to Emma and Barry (Fenton) and their team.

"He's running in three-mile slogs for six years now, it's nearly unheard of."

He added: "He picked up well and going to the last I knew I'd win. I actually got the front too soon, I don't think I've ever given him a good ride!"