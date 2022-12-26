Christmas tips: Lossiemouth sets high standard at Leopardstown

A typically busy afternoon of racing on St Stephen’s Day, and the most interesting race of the day at Leopardstown is the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

While it is a cracking contest, it is difficult to look beyond Lossiemouth following her superb effort on her Irish debut.

The selection came from France with a big reputation, having won on her only outing in her native country, and she duly lived up to expectation when posting a stylish effort in a Grade Three on her debut for Willie Mullins.

The mount of Danny Mullins that day, she jumped well, travelled particularly well, and when asked to quicken she readily accounted for her rivals.

Monday’s race will demand more of her, but she will be better for that outing and sets the bar quite high.

Cougar, a smart sort on the level, has impressed on both outings to date over timber and must be respected, as must Nusret, who ran away with a maiden on his first start over hurdles.

Other interesting rivals come from within the selection’s own stable, namely Gala Marcea, Jourdefete, and Risk Belle. The latter has quite an engine but must jump with more fluency than she did when fifth behind Lossiemouth at Fairyhouse.

The Grade One Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase is the feature on day one and Hollow Games may be able to upset stablemate Fil Dor.

The latter, just a four-year-old, was the better hurdler and made a bright start to his chasing career by beating Saint Roi, who re-opposes on 2lbs better terms.

However, he is not guaranteed to uphold that form, and neither may cope with Hollow Games, who looked a much smarter performer on his chasing debut than he did over hurdles.

The drop to two miles may have been a contributory factor, but the manner in which he jumped was what impressed most. If he jumps just as well this time as he did then, he could put his rivals under pressure from an early stage. Given he is likely to offer a little value, he is preferred to Fil Dor, even though stable jockey Jack Kennedy prefers the younger horse.

The feature of the four days in Limerick is the Grade One Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase and it looks a straight shootout between Gerri Colombe and Kilcruit.

The former, trained by Gordon Elliott, can maintain his unbeaten record.

Winner of his only point-to-point, two bumpers, and two outings over hurdles, he made his chasing debut last month at Fairyhouse and ran out a comfortable winner from Bronn.

While Kilcruit is a classier opponent, Gerri Colombe is sure to have come on for that run and can get the job done once more.

Kilcruit didn’t always convince as a hurdler and while his first chasing debut was encouraging, he achieved little of note in form terms. This will provide a truer reflection of what we can expect from him as a chaser.

The nap goes to Pinkerton, who can gain an overdue second win over timber in the O’Kelly Brothers Demolition Hurdle.

Noel Meade’s lightly-raced six-year-old was unlucky when just touched off in third place in a valuable handicap at Down Royal on his seasonal debut and readily reversed that form with the two in front of him when runner-up to Merlin Giant on his next start.

He is progressing steadily with experience and while he is not well treated at the weights relative to Longhouse Poet, he is the more progressive at this stage of his career and can come out on top.

Dante’s Pass is a fascinating hurdling debutant in the second race, the Signsplus Maiden Hurdle.

Although lightly raced on the Flat, he earned a rating of 97 after winning on his first two outings and while he hasn’t yet added to those, this switch of focus could revive his fortunes.

He is a half-brother to Chief Justice, who was of a slightly lower standard on the Flat but took to hurdling particularly well and reached a peak of 142 in these islands before going to America, where he finished runner-up in a Grade One earlier this year.

Dante’s Pass has the scope to make a similar impact and is just preferred to He’s Ultimate, who is a half-brother to Three Stripe Life and Ballyshannon Rose.

In Down Royal, winning pointer Sam Magee can make a perfect start to his track career by taking the opening race, the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, at the expense of Barometer, Smooth Player and Eye Van.