Talking Horses: Bravemansgame can enhance Paul Nicholls' remarkable King George record

Paul Nicholls boasts an incredible record in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and Britain’s champion trainer can win the Christmas highlight for a remarkable 13th time courtesy of Bravemansgame.

One of Nicholls’ biggest strengths is his ability to identity a big-race target for a horse and he has been clear that this has been the plan for Bravemansgame ever since he cruised to victory in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase over course and distance on last year’s King George card.

He ended last season on a low note when last of four at Aintree but bounced back in style on his first start this season, getting the better of Eldorado Allen in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The bare form of that Grade Two win wouldn’t be anything to get overly excited about but the way Bravemansgame travelled through the race and the slick style of his jumping was most impressive.

It’s difficult to envisage him playing a major part in the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March but three miles on a flat track looks perfect for him and his impeccable jumping should serve him well in what shapes as competitive rather than vintage King George.

L’Homme Presse looks his biggest danger. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old was an impressive winner of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season and began the new campaign by defying top weight to win the Rehearsal Handicap Chase.

While the winning margin at the line was only a length, that Newcastle win was a smart effort and he looks the most credible British-trained contender for the Gold Cup. However, it’s that factor that’s slightly off-putting when it comes to assessing his chances in this assignment.

The L’Homme Presse team would obviously like to win the King George but there’s no doubt that their main aim is the Gold Cup. In contrast, the King George is Bravemansgame’s Gold Cup. That could tilt the balance in his favour.

Last year, Tornado Flyer became the Irish-trained horse to win the King George since Kicking King retained the crown in 2005 and Envoi Allen is the sole raider in this year’s renewal.

A two-time Cheltenham winner, Envoi Allen lost his way after being moved from Gordon Elliott’s to Henry De Bromhead’s shortly before the 2021 Festival but he bounced back to form when stepped up to three miles in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal in November. A tougher task awaits here but he shouldn’t be far away if he can improve a little on that Down Royal performance.

As for the others, Hitman has yet to tackle three miles and has yet to deliver in Grade One company, Ahoy Senor jumps too erratically, while Frodon, a week short of his 11th birthday, must surely be vulnerable in this company. The rain that fell through Christmas Eve will help Royal Pagaille’s cause but Eldorado Allen and Millers Bank shouldn’t be good enough.

While the King George is the headline act on Stephen’s Day, there’s no doubt that Kempton’s star attraction runs in the proceeding race, the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, where Constitution Hill will be expected to put on a show.

He won’t be a betting prospect but it’ll be quite the Christmas treat to see the most exciting horse in training strut his stuff for perhaps the last time until the Champion Hurdle.

As mentioned earlier, Bravemansgame put down a King George marker when winning the Kauto Star on this card last year and his stablemate McFabulous can do the same in this year’s renewal of the novices’ Grade One contest.

His chasing career got off to a false start when he was pulled up in Wincanton at the start of last month but he then off the mark when winning at Exeter before firmly putting Thyme Hill in his place in a Newbury Grade Two last time out. There’s no obvious reason why Thyme Hill should turn the tables in the rematch and McFabulous should be able to account for him and stablemate Gelino Bello.

The Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle, the first of four Grade One contests on the King George card, has been rerouted to Kempton from Ascot and the venue switch may not suit old rivals Champ and Paisley Park.

In a tricky contest, it might be worth taking a chance on Goshen. Gary Moore’s charge blows hot and cold but when he’s good, he’s very good. This will be his first time tackling three miles but he wasn’t stopping over a trip just short of two and a half miles when an impressive winner of an Ascot Grade Two last time out. Testing his over three miles looks a worthwhile experiment.

Away from Kempton, the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap is the feature race at Wetherby and Shan Blue, a horse who generally goes well fresh, is a strong fancy to do the business for Dan Skelton.