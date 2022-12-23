Geraghty recalls Constitution Hill’s start in hoofprints of legendary Arkle

The first time Barry Geraghty rode Constitution Hill in a fast piece of work, he was following in some very famous hoofprints. “It was actually on Jim Dreaper’s grass gallop,” he says, “where Arkle and Flyingbolt and all those horses would have galloped for years. There’s been one or two aeroplanes landing in that field.”

Constitution Hill was another.

“I worked him over about a mile and six on the grass,” Geraghty recalls, “so you’re going at a nice even pace and then you quicken in the last half-mile.

“An average horse will quicken once and gallop away, the really nice one will quicken a second time, but this fella just kept quickening, kept quickening. Where you pull up, it goes into a ploughed field, so you’d like to have them pulled up before that. This fellow was in the ploughed field before we knew it.”

For Geraghty, who had bought Constitution Hill three years earlier as a six-month-old foal in conjunction with the point-to-point trainer Warren Ewing, the gallop was final confirmation they had a superstar on their hands. Subsequent events have only added to the excitement, while still leaving plenty of room to speculate over just how close Constitution Hill could get to the sport’s all-time greats.

The next chapter in the story will arrive on Monday, when Nicky Henderson’s hurdler goes to post against four rivals in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park, and, apart from one minor blip in his only point-to-point, Constitution Hill’s progress since that workout on the famous Dreaper gallop has been flawless.

After four wins, including three at Grade One level, he is already one of the highest-rated hurdlers in the Timeform operation’s long history. For Geraghty, who spent a quarter of a century as one of the finest National Hunt jockeys the sport has seen aboard champions such as Moscow Flyer and Sprinter Sacre, a hands-on role in Constitution Hill’s early years brings immense additional satisfaction.

So too the fact that he cost just €16,500 at Tattersalls Ireland November Sale in 2017, a sale where the other five lots by his sire, Blue Bresil, were knocked down for significantly higher sums.

“He was a gorgeous foal,” he recalls. “His pedigree had a lot of positives in it and I’d ridden Le Prezien [another son of Blue Bresil] and liked him. And a first foal is often a small foal, but he was a good size.

“I’ve been buying horses over the years and sometimes you just come out and think: ‘Oh Jeez, we’ve robbed one there.’ I’m not just looking back now and saying that, we bought [subsequent Gold Cup winner Bobs Worth] as a yearling and we liked him but we definitely didn’t feel like we’d robbed them.

“But we definitely thought that the day we bought this fella, and there’s more photos of him in my phone than any horse we ever had, just because we loved him at every stage as he progressed.” As Constitution Hill grew and blossomed at his stable, Geraghty made no secret of his regard for his latest purchase, priming the market for the day when he would be sold to go into training. “I was telling people with confidence that he was a bit special,” he says, and his point-to-point defeat made little difference. “He looked the winner everywhere,” Geraghty says, “dived at the last, rallied all the way to the line and in two more strides, he’d have won.”

It did, however, take the edge off Constitution Hill’s physical condition when he went to Goffs’ UK Sale at Doncaster in May 2021. “He must have tweaked something in that mistake,” Geraghty says, “because he had muscle wastage in his back, so maybe some people were reluctant to get involved. In the scheme of it, he was a bargain [at £120,000] but he just didn’t look well enough on the day.” It meant, however, that Nicky Henderson, Geraghty’s former employer, was able to buy the then four-year-old for Michael Buckley, “who knew how excited I was about him”, and his former owner is confident Constitution Hill could not be in better hands.

“He’s got to such a high level so quickly,” Geraghty says, “and a lot of the credit has to go to the man who’s looking after him.

“To break the [two-mile] track record at Cheltenham on your third start, that’s a little bit scary. Golden Cygnet [a former champion novice] was always the mythical horse if you like, and we all grew up with ‘the next Golden Cygnet’ every time a smart horse came along.

“No one had reached that level and he’s already passed it on Timeform, so that adds to the excitement, and Nicky’s care and attention will hopefully lead to years and years of racing ahead.”

