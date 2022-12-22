Under the radar: Five horses to keep onside over the festive season

With four-day festivals in Leopardstown and Limerick, and a St Stephen’s Day meeting in Down Royal, the racing action comes thick and fast in the aftermath of Christmas Day and there is much to soak up with the remainder of the season in mind.

While only three of the winners at these meetings subsequently won at the Cheltenham Festival, 10 of the March winners were in action over the four days at Leopardstown.

As always, there will be pointers aplenty but here, with one notable exception, we take a look at some of the less-exposed runners who have entries over the coming week and possess all the right attributes to make a mark over the coming seasons.

Parmenion (Willie Mullins)

In the first race on the opening day of the 2021 Leopardstown Christmas festival, the Willie Mullins-trained and Joe Donnelly-owned State Man was a warm order to make a winning start over timber, but that venture ended with a crashing fall at the second-last flight. Fortunately, things have gone much more swimmingly since then for that classy performer.

Move forward 12 months and the Mullins-Donnelly team tries again with another French import, Parmenion. With the bigger operations, reading into entries is somewhat pointless, but it is encouraging that this fellow held a Grade One entry, and is in the market for both the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Ballymore. Winner of his only outing on the level in France, he cost €230,000 in July of 2021, and the whispers from the yard would suggest that could be a good investment.

Inneston (Gary Moore)

While he holds no fancy entries at the moment, there are a few reasons this four-year-old catches the eye. Being out of Robbe, he is a half-brother to former Irish Gold Cup and multiple Grade One winner Delta Work, and to two other useful sorts, Cap York and Elwood. He is also a full brother to the Gordon Elliott-trained Jazzy Matty, who won a juvenile hurdle earlier this week.

Inneston raced just once in France, in a bumper in mid-October 2021, and that form could hardly read much better as he beat Irish Point. He was in receipt of 7lbs that day, but the winner gave the form a real boost by winning a Grade One bumper on his next start, and since joining Gordon Elliott he has won a maiden hurdle and just been touched off in the Grade One Royal Bond. Gary Moore is a good operator, and it will be interesting to see how far he can take Inneston.

Barry The Butcher (Henry de Bromhead)

We don’t usually associate this stable with bumper winners as De Bromhead puts very little emphasis on them. Therefore, when they make their mark in this sphere it is usually the start of a productive career. Slade Steel is the latest bumper winner for the yard, and he looks a real prospect, and the same will be said of Barry The Butcher if he makes a winning start next week.

By Walk In The Park out of a half-sister to former Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner City Island, he won his only outing in a point-to-point, at Lingstown, and that form reads particularly well now. Runner-up that day was Croke Park, who won a point-to-point on his next start and was subsequently sold for £400,000, and in third that day was Ballybeg Boss, who also won his point-to-point next time and was sold for £50,000.

Man At Work looked held but was running well until falling at the last, and he was sold for £155,000 prior to making a winning debut over hurdles at Aintree, while Look To The West, who also fell at the last, also won his point-to-point next time.

Clearly, it was a strong four-year-old maiden and Barry The Butcher, who carries the same colours as City Island, has immense potential. While he holds a bumper entry next week, the four-year-old holds a Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle entry.

Sam Magee (Henry de Bromhead)

Another now with the Knockeen Stables in Waterford, this fellow was pulled up on his point-to-point debut but made amends in great style when running away with a maiden in April at Tattersalls Farm.

While the form of the point-to-point doesn’t look particularly strong, there was no mistaking the quality from the winner. He was at his best at the end of the race and is likely to make into a stayer, so it is no surprise to see him entered in a maiden hurdle over two and a half miles.

By Jet Away, who has sired Grade One winner Brandy Love and the exciting Jet Powered amongst many other smart sorts, this fellow has all the credentials to be another success for his sire.

High Definition (Joseph O’Brien)

Yes, that one. High Definition, the horse who was a leading fancy for the 2021 Epsom Derby after winning on his only two starts at two, could make his hurdling debut next week.

Formerly with Aidan O’Brien and now with Joseph, as recently as May of this year the colt (he hasn’t yet been gelded) finished runner-up in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup. That earned him a mark of 119 and while settled at 117 at the end of the Flat season, it is almost unheard of for a horse of that calibre to be considered for a career over hurdles.

It would be something altogether very special were he to translate all that ability to hurdling, though I’m sure the purists would have something to say about it.

Of course, bringing levity to the situation, he hasn’t won a race since his two-year-old days and the chances of him carrying all of his ability to this sphere are slim. Nevertheless, he might be the most fascinating runner of all the week.